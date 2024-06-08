HART’s Substack
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Blood scandal exposes systemic hypocrisy
The regulators are used as a way to silence healthcare professionals
15 hrs ago
•
HART
102
Share this post
Blood scandal exposes systemic hypocrisy
hartuk.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
44
Open Letter to Tracey Brown, Director of Sense About Science
The Free Speech Union held a debate with Sense About Science which included much discussion about scientific debate during the covid experience. The…
Jun 1
•
HART
73
Share this post
Open Letter to Tracey Brown, Director of Sense About Science
hartuk.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
37
May 2024
AstraZeneca product withdrawn
'Rare events' back in the spotlight
May 24
•
HART
41
Share this post
AstraZeneca product withdrawn
hartuk.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
8
Pick of the week
A selection of articles we think are worth your time
May 23
•
HART
17
Share this post
Pick of the week
hartuk.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Cardiac arrest ambulance calls in 2024: how many really?
Higher in '22 and '23 than 2020
May 22
•
HART
52
Share this post
Cardiac arrest ambulance calls in 2024: how many really?
hartuk.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
7
Mainstream media continues to act as the marketing arm of Big Pharma
Why bite the hand that feeds you?
May 21
•
HART
44
Share this post
Mainstream media continues to act as the marketing arm of Big Pharma
hartuk.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
19
Too high a bar for drug safety calls
Too little too late
May 11
•
HART
36
Share this post
Too high a bar for drug safety calls
hartuk.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
8
Then and Now
A report from the Front Line
May 9
•
HART
48
Share this post
Then and Now
hartuk.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
14
What did the MHRA do to ensure no harm came from production of unknown proteins following mRNA injections?
In short, failed spectacularly
May 8
•
HART
37
Share this post
What did the MHRA do to ensure no harm came from production of unknown proteins following mRNA injections?
hartuk.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
Conflicts in Cancer Data
International data suggests a genuine problem
May 7
•
HART
47
Share this post
Conflicts in Cancer Data
hartuk.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
Gender ideology: What’s happening in the rest of the UK?
Education or Grooming? A look at gender ideology in Scotland and Wales
May 6
•
HART
22
Share this post
Gender ideology: What’s happening in the rest of the UK?
hartuk.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
5
Covid-19 Response and Excess Deaths
Report on last week's parliamentary debate
May 6
•
HART
34
Share this post
Covid-19 Response and Excess Deaths
hartuk.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
8
© 2024 HART
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts