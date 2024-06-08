HART’s Substack

Blood scandal exposes systemic hypocrisy
The regulators are used as a way to silence healthcare professionals
  
HART
Open Letter to Tracey Brown, Director of Sense About Science
The Free Speech Union held a debate with Sense About Science which included much discussion about scientific debate during the covid experience. The…
  
HART
May 2024

AstraZeneca product withdrawn
'Rare events' back in the spotlight
  
HART
Pick of the week
A selection of articles we think are worth your time
  
HART
Cardiac arrest ambulance calls in 2024: how many really?
Higher in '22 and '23 than 2020
  
HART
Mainstream media continues to act as the marketing arm of Big Pharma
Why bite the hand that feeds you?
  
HART
Too high a bar for drug safety calls
Too little too late
  
HART
Then and Now
A report from the Front Line
  
HART
What did the MHRA do to ensure no harm came from production of unknown proteins following mRNA injections?
In short, failed spectacularly
  
HART
Conflicts in Cancer Data
International data suggests a genuine problem
  
HART
Gender ideology: What’s happening in the rest of the UK?
Education or Grooming? A look at gender ideology in Scotland and Wales
  
HART
Covid-19 Response and Excess Deaths
Report on last week's parliamentary debate
  
HART
