A few years ago, Canadian filmmaker, Dean Rayney, had made the acquaintance of another filmmaker, Michael Oesch, who had moved into their small town in Ontario. Then in 2022, Dean became aware that Michael’s social media posts were talking about his deteriorating health. Reaching out to him, he learned that Michael had developed severe neurological symptoms within 24 hours of his 4th covid vaccine dose. Dean somewhat apprehensively decided he must cover Michael’s story, despite no experience of health or science documentary making. What followed, after a year of work funded out of his own pocket, is a compelling mix of Michael’s ongoing neurological decline woven in with clips of Canadian politicians promoting and indeed mandating the vaccines. Drs Chris Shoemaker and David Speicher joined the team to give medical and scientific input. These tragedies are being played out all across the globe and yet we are still unable to persuade the political and scientific elite that the mRNA genetic vaccines are intrinsically dangerous and need to be withdrawn.

Premiered on YouTube on 4th June, the film is also available on Rumble.

Failed Covid Contracts Carl Heneghan and Tom Jefferson, 20th June 2025

Trust the Evidence continues with its revelations of all the dodgy contracts, from unusable PPE, to highly paid ‘Test & Trace’ consultants, to stockpiled antivirals. Tom & Carl investigate in their own meticulous way.

The Cutter Incident - did we learn anything from the Covid vaccine rollout? Maryanne Demasi, Substack, 24th June

Maryanne in her usual clear writing, revisits the Cutter incident in 1955, where 200,000 doses of the new polio vaccine were not killed in the factory process, resulting in 200 children with paralysis. It was a bit like ‘process 1’ and ‘process 2’ for the mRNA covid vaccines, with no proper scrutiny at the start of moving from a trials’ preparation to production at scale for a whole population.

The 'plot' to take down RFK Jr looks familiar Maryanne Demasi, Substack, 2nd July

Brownstone Institute published a leaked memo on 1st July, revealing how powerful pharmaceutical interests are running a concerted campaign to remove Robert F Kennedy Jr. from office. Several writers including Meryl Nass and Robert Malone have covered the story, but this article from Maryanne Demasi has a deeply personal insight. As she says, “I’ve seen this playbook before—because a decade ago, they used it on me.”

Hopefully shedding some light on these murky waters will help to support RFK in his plan to end Pharma’s indemnity from any vaccine product liability and to re-introduce placebo controlled trials as the standard requirement for regulatory approval of all new medicines. He has support from parents, of whom, according to a recent survey, 60% want the childhood vaccination programme revisited. Indeed 49% of a random sample of US voters said the same.