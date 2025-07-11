HART’s Substack

HART’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr Christine Dewbury's avatar
Dr Christine Dewbury
1d

You have expressed the issues relating to Dr Cartland’s erasure from the medical register very clearly. Sadly as you point out this will significantly deter other practising doctors from speaking out when they have concerns for patient safety. This cannot be in the best interests of patients or the ethical integrity of the medical profession.

I do not know Dr Cartland personally but I am very saddened at his treatment by our professional regulatory body and other unnamed medical professionals.

I wish him every success in the future outside the profession that has treated him so badly yet very often treats serious offences very lightly.

Two tier justice is apparently now entrenched in our country.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Jane's avatar
Jane
1d

Reiner Fuellmich, the barrister who won the case against VW, still languishes in a German jail on trumped up charges re his covid investigation. I understand why other professional people don’t speak up but their cowardice means that individual principled people can be more easily picked off. Thanks to Hart for exposing this and shame on those too craven to support these good men.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 HART
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture