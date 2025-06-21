HART’s Substack

Valerie Nelson
7hEdited

I’m shocked beyond belief. I was registered with the NMC for many years and can’t begin to think how I could ever have dealt with this level of intimidation and threat from a professional body that I held in high regard. You did so well to keep sane throughout, others might not have coped as you did. I’m not surprised but I’m thoroughly disconcerted that you were considered to be a public health risk when in fact you’re the opposite. Until 2021 I was registered with the Scottish Social Services Council as a social worker but left because I was fearful of being reprimanded due to my public stance. You are a brave, brave man to stand your ground. Your integrity and reputation is intact but the same cannot be said for the people who put you through this incredibly unjust nightmare situation. I respect and applaud you.

john robinson
4h

I think that you are too charitable with your assessment implying that NMC had made "mistakes" in pursuing you and others for counter narrative stances ( although your crime was simple publication of evidence). The criticism, attempted censorship, condemnation and marginalization are universal tactics employed by authorities worldwide who have been completely captured by Big Pharma et al. The object of these cruel officials' designs is to have a "chilling effect" on reasoned public discourse. Unfortunately, they have continued to succeed at this task involving ( according to Orwell) "the worst of all lies , the lie of omission". with the assistance of the captured "free" press. Plus, as I.F. Stone famously said to his journalism students: "All governments lie". The truth of this aphorism only compounds our predicament.

