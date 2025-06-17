The Times recently interviewed Ed Hodgson, associate director for polling and analysis at More in Commonon about what is being said in focus groups. He said “In focus groups, when we talk about corruption and trust in politicians, people bring up Covid-19 all the time. Increasingly you see people almost rewriting what they remember from that time. People spontaneously started saying they didn’t get Covid once until they got their vaccine, and then got Covid three times … obviously it’s because they weren’t socially mixing before the vaccine.”

He himself seems to be guilty of “rewriting” what vaccines were promised to do. They were sold and given temporary authorisations solely on the basis that they would prevent infection. Not only did they fail disastrously on this count but they increased the risk of infection in the vaccinated. You do not hear unvaccinated people complaining about being infected multiple times.



He also learned other points from real people that perhaps he was not expecting, saying, “We asked people if there was another pandemic on the same scale as Covid, how likely would you be to follow government instructions to isolate, and 28 per cent said they’d be unlikely, with younger men particularly unlikely. Thirty-seven per cent think it is ‘probably or definitely true’ that the government exaggerated the pandemic to control people.” Note the question was not about lockdowns but isolating if sick.



There is also increasing scepticism about vaccine harm illustrated in figure 1.

Figure 1: Graph from The Times using data from YouGov

Sharing a message is frustratingly slow without the help of the mainstream media but when the message is backed up with evidence, the truth eventually permeates and we are going to keep on sharing.