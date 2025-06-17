HART’s Substack

HART’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian Finney's avatar
Brian Finney
1d

All that this means is that the Govt will pile it on wider and deeper next time.

People need to be far more critical of Shared Decision Making and so called Evidence Based Medicine.

They need to look at the priorities of others and think critically eg Govt needs a Bioscience as an industry - this trumps health every time from the politicians viewpoint; of course pharma need to make a profit and last but by no means least the Govt advisors/researchers etc are not to be trusted - by definition they advise Govt not the individual.

In short Caveat Emptor, each and every time.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Phil Palij's avatar
Phil Palij
1d

"You can blow out a candle

But you can't blow out a fire

And when the flames begin to catch

The wind will blow it higher"

- From the song BIKO by Pete Gabriel

Keep sharing

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 HART
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture