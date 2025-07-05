Self-amplifying mRNA ‘vaccines’ (saRNA) - yes you read that correctly - are cheaper to make than standard mRNA since they need a smaller amount of genetic material as it can recreate itself. What could possibly go wrong? These are already being rolled out in Japan, where certain venues had introduced a reverse of the vaccine passport, as they said they needed to protect their clients from being 'vaccinated' by other visitors without their knowledge or consent. Approved but not yet in use in Europe, an Italian group are trying to overturn the decision. Lawyer, Renate Holzeisen, has filed a lawsuit for annulment in the General Court of the European Europe on 9th June, linked here.

Meanwhile, Dr Alberto Donzelli, Foundation for Alignment of Health & Wellbeing, describes some of the clearest dangers below - this article reproduced with kind permission from PressKit.it

🔗Three giant problems with self-amplifying saRNA vaccines: no way to stop them from self-amplifying, they also produce unexpected proteins, and they still use pseudouridines.

“A few little things should have been resolved before putting these vaccines on the market,” denounces Dr. Alberto Donzelli.

One : the fact that the modified RNA, in order to be stabilized and not be rapidly degraded by the enzymes of the human body, was stabilized with the famous pseudouridines, which have benefited two Nobel Prize winners, as you know. However, these pseudouridines, as Professor Cosentino, professor of pharmacology, always reminds us, have been found capable of promoting carcinogenesis, of promoting tumors in animal models.

So it is clear that these things cannot happen to us… they only happen in animal models, right? But it would be better to study more before extending this type of practice to men and women.

Two : Another problem is frameshifting , that is, a shifting of bases in the RNA, which encodes the production of not only the desired proteins – which in the case of the spike is the most toxic protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, even if those of other vaccines will certainly be less toxic – but there is the problem that this shifting also determines a high production of anomalous, aberrant proteins, whose role or consequences are unknown.

The study on this aspect has been largely ignored. These proteins have been calmly declared harmless, as if they only represented an unnecessary metabolic expenditure. The problem is that they could be at the origin of autoimmune reactions, or worse, and therefore this too should be studied.

Three : Then there is the third “little problem”: we should understand how to stop this self-amplification. Because it is not certain that, even in a condition that could benefit from a gene product of this kind, a patient would be so happy to receive inoculations of these substances, of these gene products, if he does not need them – with the risk of triggering everything and more”.

Source

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author.

Read the latest news on www.presskit.it

You may also be interested in: Self-replicating vaccines: one approved, four more under study

Lest we forget: Self-replicating vaccines are much cheaper than mNRA vaccines for pharmaceutical industries, Dr. Paolo Bellavite, “…of course the prices will be higher”

You may also be interested in: Self-replicating vaccines: “the recipient cell can react by incorporating an excess of RNA molecules into extracellular vesicles (EVs) and these can release and enter nearby and distant cells, where the saRNA associated with the EV can start a new replication cycle”, Dr. Maurizio Federico

You may also be interested in: Self-replicating Covid vaccines until June 9, Italy can oppose them: "they pose unprecedented safety problems: let's stop this threat to humanity", Independent Scientific Medical Commission

You may also be interested in: Alarm on self-replicating vaccines, approved with emergency regulations, by the Scientific Department of the Italian Society of Medicine (SIM)

You may also be interested in: Appeal to the government to block self-replicating mRNA vaccines by the Independent Scientific Medical Commission

Lest we forget: Approval of the sale of self-replicating vaccines: "on the 9th of this month we will find ourselves with a truly deadly unknown in the field and then we will spend years studying the effect of this other disaster", Giovanni Frajese