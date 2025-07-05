HART’s Substack

Amat
14h

I am sorry but I have little sympathy for any mentally alert adult who falls for more of this unless it is the old and vulnerable who I see as defenceless victims still clinging to their trust of the health "authorities". My greatest concern is if they give these vaccines to the unsuspecting where our government or health authorities take advantage of anyone in a vulnerable state who out of desperation from a chronic disease would accept any lifeline because they are told that there is no other option for them, I would now in 2025 not put it past some health authorities to conceal or withhold other options if they want to experiment with this platform.

The Underdog
15h

Oh, bad news by the way HART, France have mandated these get injected into, well known, extremely common farm animal... uh... ducks! Flightless chickens? Nah. I'm guessing they want it to self-amplify via them travelling the world?

https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/french-authorities-mandate-self-amplifying

As always, the vaccine tyrants have to use force to achieve their profiteering goals.

