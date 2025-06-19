Masking Humanity (2025) Smile Free, YouTube, 19th June

This excellent film, which I previewed last week, premieres today on YouTube at 7pm BST. Do watch and share widely.

It is a timely reminder of just how dystopian the enforced masking was. The marketing as ‘I wear my mask to protect you’ helped set up the divisions within families and communities which still linger 5 years later. The film focuses particularly on the damaging effects on care home residents and of course it was apropos of masking that the dreadful phrase ‘Don’t Kill Your Granny’ came into being.

The SHOCKING Truth l Resistance Podcast #57 with Dr Clare Craig 12th June 2025

Clare’s interview here with Will Coleshill of GB Resistance covers a huge range of what has gone wrong from 2020 right through to the present. Starting with the loss of bodily autonomy and the massive disruptions to our freedoms. She clearly explains the changes of definitions of ‘pandemic’, the use of DNAR notices effectively preventing access to standard treatment and the incorrect attributions of deaths, all adding to the impression there was some deadly disease out there. She also goes into the so-called ‘cheap trick’ (thank you Prof Norman Fenton for this) of discounting the first 2 weeks post vaccination in any of the calculations for efficacy, especially important given the temporary hit to white blood cell counts and immune function, which has been repeatedly shown to increase the risk of covid in the immediate days post-vaccination.

Bhattacharya responds to Bethesda Declaration as NIH staff dissent Maryanne Demasi, Substack, 9th June 2025

336 NIH staff, 93 NIH named and 243 anonymously signed the ‘Bethesda Declaration’ accusing the agency’s leadership of undermining its scientific mission and compromising key partnerships with international collaborators. Jay Battacharya of course first came to notice as one of three co-authors of the Great Barrington Declaration which was trolled by signatures from the likes of Harold Shipman and Mickey Mouse, the irrelevance of which was used to smear and denigrate Battacharya and his fellow authors, Martin Kulldorf and Sunitra Gupta.

This time, Jay has systematically rebutted all the criticisms in the declaration, starting with saying,“ it contained “fundamental misconceptions” about the NIH’s recent policy direction. “Nevertheless, respectful dissent in science is productive. We all want the NIH to succeed.”

My goodness, respectful dissent, what a novel idea!

Maryanne Demasi takes the reader through the various points with her usual fluency.

Meanwhile 2 days later she is back describing the legacy media’s meltdown at Robert F Kennedy’s decision to sack the entire ACIP team and Kennedy’s very clear case for why this was necessary. Remember, all they are asking for is proper randomised trials with a proper inert placebo, something which would be absolutely standard for all other drugs.

Now even the pro-vaxxers admit its side effects Roger Watson, TCW 16th June 2025

Roger Watson reports on an interview in Stat News from three people with post-vaccination syndrome who are part of the Yale Listen Project. Perhaps they have only just become aware that they are not alone, but that nobody in authority really cares. While they claim that one side of the debate (the ‘anti-vax’ side) is using them ‘to score points’, the other side is ‘disregarding (them) entirely’

As Roger says, welcome to the real world of the vaccine injured. “If public health is to mean anything, it must include the welfare of those who were harmed in the name of protecting others. Dismissing or silencing these individuals does not protect science; it betrays it. The same media and institutions that have turned a blind eye should be forced to confront the uncomfortable truth: a narrative built on certainty has left many abandoned in uncertainty.”