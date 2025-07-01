(Novel) mRNA 'vaccines' - Cause of death and life changing injury to the innocent.



HART supporter, Ian Panton, forwarded us a copy of a letter he sent recently to his MS in Cardiff and and MP in Westminster and we are sharing it in full here. We are aware of so many people all beavering away to try and highlight the awfulness of the last 5 years to their elected representatives but most seem to fall on deaf ears. But do keep them coming, plus any replies if you are lucky enough to get one.

Open Letter

Paul Davies MS

12 June 2025

Dear Paul,

I recently wrote to Henry Tufnell [MP for Mid and South Pembrokeshire] to bring him up to speed with a situation, (Novel) mRNA 'vaccines' - Cause of death and life changing injury to the innocent, of which his predecessor had been made fully aware, and that also applied to certain Welsh Government Ministers and certain Members of the Senedd.

I write today to bring that letter to your attention and would focus on:

Whilst the vaccine industry says that impacts, notably cardiac arrests, are 'rare', the groundswell of evidence on the ground points towards the more appropriate word actually being 'widespread'.

See Dr Aseem Malhotra. Testimony Helsinki District Court, 12th April 2024

The original trials that led to the drug regulatory approval of these vaccines, revealed that you were more likely to suffer serious harm from taking

the vaccine, specifically hospitalisation, life changing event, or disability, than you were to be hospitalised with COVID

See Fraiman et al (2022) Serious adverse events of special interest following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination in randomized trials in adults

and on cancer:

See: Professor Angus Dalgleish, (Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians, Fellow of the Royal College of Pathologists, Fellow of Medical Science)

It is certainly very sad indeed that the BMJ is not engaging with this very live issue - how many do you know who have suffered strokes, heart attacks, or accelerated cancers, which is killing and maiming the innocent?

Given all the foregoing, the question really is - why are the mRNA "Vaccines" not being immediately pulled?

And I thought you would wish to be aware, having been asked that question, of a pearl of wisdom from a senior clinician:

My pearl of wisdom is - fear. I now believe the vaccines should be withdrawn. Evidence continues to accumulate of harm. Indeed I myself had symptoms after my second booster suggesting mild myocarditis. While coincidental changes may be just that - coincidental - the rise in cardiac mortality pari passu with vaccination is hard to ignore.

Assuming lateral flow tests are accurate, and they are certainly better than PCR tests, in our locality, and family, most have had Covid proper despite being vaccinated. Therefore they don't work in stopping you getting it. Do they reduce risk of death? Impossible to ascertain, because the virus mutated to a less fatal form, and natural immunity from infection kicked in, all at the same time. So the evidence they are effective is minimal to non-existent. As for safety - see above. The mechanism for harm is so obvious, I simply do not understand why so many medical folk are playing ostrich.

Kind Regards

Additional paragraph from the letter to Henry Tufnell MP, dated 5th June:

One of the inhibitions there may have been on the Government’s part was that, to justify the use of emergency vaccines, it was necessary for them to believe that there was no alternative. Of course, if those alternative measures had been recognised as a suitable way of providing some protection to individuals against covid-19, that would have undermined the vaccine manufacturers’ case that they needed emergency authorisation for their vaccines without going through the normal testing procedures and that the, novel, mRNA 'vaccines' have been found to impact on levels of Vitamin D.

See Dr David Grimes:

The consequences of low levels of Vitamin D were amply demonstrated during the Covid pandemic by elevated deaths in the BAME community.

Whilst we all have our priorities I trust you would agree it is extremely urgent that executive action be taken to prevent further death and life changing injury.

Additionally, that this matter needs dealing with in a frank, honest, and totally transparent manner.

I look forward to your comment.

Kind Regards