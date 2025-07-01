HART’s Substack

Rob Kay
1h

I wrote repeatedly to my MP (who lost his seat) and my MSP: (Jamie Hepburn MSP, still in office)

Here's a sample: from Feb 2022:

"Dear Jamie and Stuart,

Just imagine for one moment, that smokers had twice the risk of lung disease than non-smokers?

Obviously we would all look to control smoking.

Common sense... ?

But what if the vaccinated had twice the risk of infection as the unvaccinated?

Er: but sadly, they do ...(table attached UKHSA vaccine surveillance, dated Jan 2022)

I am calling for an immediate end to this controversial and experimental RNA 'therapy' , because it doesn't just not work: it actually makes things a lot worse.

On your watch.

By all means try to wriggle out of this (Scottish figures show the same trend, of course, and you know that already).

Still happily unvaccinated here, and also happy to be part of this great experiment in busting the bug!

But unlike most of the others: I am aware that it is an experiment, and therefore a knowing and informed participant: how many others - including the sick and the dead - can say the same?

