The US Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr has sacked the CDC’s vaccine advisory panel, Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices or ACIP, in its entirety. They are the equivalent of the UK’s Joint Committee on Immunisations and Vaccinations or JCVI.

The current panel had been responsible for waving through vaccines with derisory safety and efficacy data. They have never rejected a vaccine on safety grounds. The last time a vaccine recommendation was withdrawn was 1999 when Rotashield caused bowel damage in children (intussusception).

They have recommended covid vaccinations to the entire population of USA including babies and pregnant women with votes that have been unanimous almost every time. Since 2023 there has been one dissenting voter and there were four when they voted to recommend Janssen for all US adults after learning of the clotting risks.

There is no point having a public body that always says yes. It is a waste of money. All it does is create the illusion of safety.

The intention is to create a system where vaccines are tested against saline placebos in larger trials and where only scientists who have no vested interests are paid public money to make recommendations. We wish our American cousins the best of luck with selecting those scientists.