These 'global agendas', whether for health or climate are predicated on the steady supply of 'yes' men and women, ably supported by the 'yes' cohorts in the general population. These officials might have been given the heave ho, but the CDC etc could well be repopulated by more of the same supine 'yes' people. However, at least a signal has been sent so maybe more 'no' individuals will be selected. It won't happen in the UK in the near or distant future. It will be up to the 'noes' among the public and organisations like HART to flag up what the 'yes' lot are intent on doing in the name of 'health'.

The UK JCVI has enabled the UK childhood schedule of vaccines to be as short of evidence of safety and efficiency as the USA model. This is because vaccines on the UK childhood schedule have never been trialled using an inert placebo. Although this has been common knowledge amongst Vaccine cognoscenti for some time ( and is in print) it has never been publicised in the public domain. Anyone reading the Montgomery judgement of the UK Supreme Court, or the articles in the BMJ and defence societies will realise that the above absence of adequate safety testing should have been told to parents before their consent to their child's immunisation was given or assumed. That obligation has been neglected for a decade. And the JCVI, and our profession, say nothing ?

