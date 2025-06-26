HART’s Substack

HART’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Markker's avatar
Markker
2d

Scotland had an inquiry on excess still births. I think the report showed they remained baffled and, surprisingly, (not), they said they didn't know (liars) if the mums to be had, or had not, taken Covid jabs, because, as everyone knows, they are "safe and effective."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jeremy Poynton's avatar
Jeremy Poynton
21h

Hello Spiked

https://www.spiked-online.com/2022/09/02/no-the-covid-jab-is-not-dangerous-for-pregnant-women/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 HART
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture