HART’s Substack

HART’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Trodaire's avatar
Trodaire
2d

It is time for the MHRA to face the full force of the law for failure to carry out their job of protecting the public against a Pharma industry whose sole interest is in making enormous profits with total disregard for the welfare of the recipients of their drugs and vaccines.

The MHRA is not independent it is in the business of facilitating Pharmaceutical companies to distribute their drugs/vaccines in the UK. The fate of the recipients of those drugs is of little or no interest to the MHRA as long as the Pharma Industry continues to pay their salaries and additional perks as enablers for the distribution of their pharmaceutical products on the basis of ‘caveat emptor’ (buyer beware) where the recipients are not party to the dangers they face by partaking in what is, more often than not, a life risking or life changing experiment.

Sadly, there is no longer justice for the man/woman in the street against corporate and political interests in the UK, corruption has become endemic and until things change it will continue to be so.

The fight for change is important and that fight starts with each of us individually and together if we are to succeed in taking back our rights to fairness and justice, for ourselves and our children.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 HART
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture