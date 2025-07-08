UK COVID-19 inquiry|1 Jul 2025 BiologyPhenom on Substack, 1st July

BiologyPhenom continues his excellent series which he ran all through the Scottish covid inquiry’s care sector module and now a year later has started reporting daily from the UK C-19 Public Inquiry, Module 6. Please share these widely - they are harrowing testimonies but vital to understanding one of the biggest scandals of the last 5 years.

EXCLUSIVE: Retsef Levi explains his vote against routine RSV monoclonal use in newborns Maryanne Demasi, 30th June 2025

Retsef Levi explains clearly why he voted against the latest RSV monoclonal, Clesrovimab, at the first ACIP meeting. Reminiscent of the Pfizer trials, there were more deaths in the treated arm than the placebo group. This data was not presented to them by the CDC and he had to go looking for it. Four small trials all had similar findings but in each it was dismissed as firstly ‘unrelated’ to the treatment and secondly not reaching ‘statistical’ significance. Since death is the most significant adverse event you could suffer, what they actually mean is that the four studies were too small. Maybe one larger study would have reached the magic p<0.05, but that would never do, so let’s make sure the studies are all too small. The principal investigator gets to decide whether the deaths are related to the product under investigation which of course it never is, but this ignores the whole reasoning behind placebo-controlled trials - you don’t need to guess whether the condition is linked because the trials design aims to eliminate any biases. Robert Malone seemed happy to accept that these deaths were not significant. Similar findings had been shown in an FDA report two years ago for Nirsevimab, which had been missing from the EMA and the MHRA paperwork, as reported by HART.

mRNA MANIA: Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex Convenes to Advance Global Genetic Manipulation Agenda Nicholas Hulscher 3rd July

“On June 19, 2025, over 180 global operatives of the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex gathered in Seoul for the 2025 IVI Global Vaccine Forum to discuss “Present and Future of mRNA and Other Vaccine Platform Technologies.” The primary topics included self-amplifying replicon mRNA injections, microneedle patch “vaccines”, AI-engineered genetic injections, and the race to accelerate mRNA development. Sponsored by EuBiologics, co-hosted by the International Vaccine Institute (IVI) and Korea’s CDC (KDCA), the forum consisted of pandemic profiteers, gene therapy peddlers, and global health bureaucrats.” Nicholas Hulscher then goes through the presentations in detail - full of important information to know what we are up against.

COVID-19 deaths in the Pfizer/BNT162b2 trial Dr David White, 1st July 2025

David White, a retired GP, has put together a detailed report on all the deaths which occurred in the PfizerBioNTech trial. If anyone has tried looking at the NEMJ article of December 2020 compared to the FDA approval paperwork submitted for EUA only 3 weeks earlier, they will have been as confused as I was, as the tables don’t add up and you can’t work out who was who. Following numerous FOIs, he has meticulously pieced together all the deaths which occurred and then correctly assigned them, a job the FDA and MHRA patently failed to do. After re-analysing the data, he concludes that even in the trial itself, there were corrected equal deaths from covid but at least 33% more cardiovascular deaths following vaccination. Perhaps one of the most crass assignations was a covid-19 death in the placebo arm with a little footnote pointing out he had been given a Moderna shot by his employer shortly before his death.

He discusses the conflicted ‘enabler’ role increasingly employed by our regulatory ‘watchdog’, including the rush to full authorisation in the US to enable mandates to go ahead.