Over the summer HART articles on our main website, www.hartgroup.org, have lagged behind our Substack.
Rather than email you with every new article, we have updated them all and invite you to come and catch up with any you might have missed.
There’s something for everyone. For those interested in
Death Data:
The new rites of passage
What really caused covid deaths?
Evidence presented to the Scottish Inquiry
Pregnancy and children:
Reproductive toxicity and the mRNA vaccines
Children’s immune systems damaged by covid vaccines
Psychology:
Governments always know what’s best for us
The Good Fight
Ethics:
Bring Back Moral Red Lines
The academic Whistleblower
Informed Consent: Ethical Principles of Medicine
Covid vaccines
Were the unvaccinated treated (literally) differently from the vaccinated?
Covid-19 Vaccines: Censored Facts and Hidden Harms
Pharma
‘Dopesick’: The Long View of Big Pharma
Yet another Pharmaceutical giant falls foul of the regulations
What next on the vaccine/pandemic front?
Shocking testimony regarding Remdesivir
Politics:
Our institutions are hollowed out
Pandemic Treaty and International Health Regulations Update
And there are new open letters too:
An Open letter to yet another Prime Minister
A Letter to the Right Honourable Wes Streeting
An open letter to Professor MacEwen at the GMC
A further letter to the GMC
We hope you find something of interest and something you could share with others too.
Thank you so much - totally appreciated.