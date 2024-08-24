Pight Honourable Wes Streeting, MP

Secretary of State for Health & Social Care

12th August 2024

Dear Mr Streeting,

Firstly, congratulations on your recent appointment as Secretary of State at the DHSC.

Your first month in office will have given you time to see for yourself how much the NHS is struggling; with long waiting lists, low staff morale and strike action. You will also be aware of concerning excess deaths in the UK, debated on several occasions in Parliament. The fact that this is occurring in many Western countries and across all age groups, particularly younger adults for whom there were no excess deaths during 2020, should have triggered alarm bells and resulted in an urgent investigation, yet the previous administration have studiously avoided all requests for information.

In parallel with increased deaths, there has in addition been a significant rise in levels of sickness and disability recorded throughout the working age population. This has not only resulted in increased demands on the health service, but has also impacted the health and resilience of NHS staff themselves, with resulting high levels of staff sickness and absence, causing additional strain on an already struggling system.

The causes of excess mortality and morbidity are likely multifactorial, including the physical and mental impacts of lockdowns, delays in accessing treatment and long-term effects of Covid-19 itself. However, a fourth potential factor appears to have been deliberately ignored: that is, any possible role of the mRNA Covid-19 vaccines. The timing of the rise in disabilities and deaths should make the vaccinations a prime target for detailed analysis.

Until this question has been thoroughly investigated, it is premature and reckless to be talking of using mRNA technology for future prophylactic vaccines (we take no view on the development of mRNA vaccines for their previously-intended role as therapeutic anti-cancer agents). The last Government seemed to be focused on the business opportunity for the UK, offered by the expansion of use of these technologies, while ignoring potential risks to public health from these products, particularly to the immune and cardiovascular systems.

As early as March 2020, Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer, said that the infection fatality rate of Covid-19 was too low to warrant a rushed vaccine. UKMFA wrote highlighting the many potential risks of the new technology. Moreover, the failure of Covid-19 vaccines to stop viral circulation is obvious to all. This failure, along with the growing body of evidence of harm, is undermining trust in public health.

We have written repeatedly to the MHRA, the CMOs, the JCVI, and to your four predecessors, regarding the many risks of rolling these vaccines out to children. Members of the Pandemic Response All Party Parliamentary Group also wrote a letter in January 2022, over two years ago, regarding increased all-cause mortality in 15-19-year-old males.

But it is becoming increasingly clear that these gene-based products have a poor safety profile for the majority of the population. And even for those at highest risk from Covid-19, there is no good evidence base for repeated booster doses.

The first four signatories on this letter were all asked by Baroness Hallett to provide Witness Statements for Module 4 of the UK Covid-19 Public Inquiry; these were submitted by January 2024, only for the hearings date to be inexplicably and disappointingly postponed until January 2025. Moreover, the Inquiry team have stated they will not look at the full evidence for the safety or efficacy of these products. It is therefore of great concern to see babies are now being recruited to a new mRNA vaccine clinical trial against Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) with still no basic knowledge of the biodistribution & pharmacokinetics of these gene-based products. Failing to provide an urgent safety review of the Covid-19 vaccines could have major implications for future vaccine safety.

Our statements have all been published at www.peoplesvaccineinquiry.co.uk. In addition, UK doctors and health professionals have joined with thousands of voices from across the world to sign The Hope Accord, calling for these products to be suspended and all vaccine-injured to be properly supported and compensated.

The health of the nation’s citizens is of paramount concern and must surely be a high priority for any incoming Minister. We entreat you to apply the precautionary principle regarding the use of these products, which have been linked (in published scientific literature, adverse event databases and real-world epidemiological data) to numerous short- and long-term safety issues, particularly after multiple doses.

Britain is at a turning point. You can either continue with the mistakes of your predecessors or you can turn a fresh page and commit your department to transparency and honesty with the British public.

We urge you to suspend the booster programme, pending an immediate review into all aspects of Covid vaccine safety, as outlined in our letter to the MHRA more than a year ago.

The lead authors of this letter would be more than willing to meet you at any time to discuss our concerns more fully. We wish you well in the challenging job you have ahead.

Yours sincerely

Dr Rosamond Jones, retired Consultant Paediatrician,

Convenor, Children’s Covid Vaccines Advisory Council

Dr Clare Craig, diagnostic pathologist, co-chair, Health Advisory and Recovery Team

Dr Elizabeth Evans, retired doctor, CEO, UK Medical Freedom Alliance

Mr Nick Hunt, retired Civil Servant, MoD, Chairman, The Perseus Group

Dr Dean Patterson, Consultant Cardiologist, Executive Committee, Doctors for Patients UK

Co-signatories:

Professor Angus Dalgleish, MD, FRCP, FRACP, FRCPath, FMed Sci, Professor of Oncology, St Georges Hospital, London

Professor Anthony J Brookes, Professor of Genomics and Health Data Science, University of Leicester

Professor David Livermore, BSc, PhD, retired Professor of Medical Microbiology, University of East Anglia

Professor Dennis McGonagle, PhD, FRCPI, Consultant Rheumatologist, University of Leeds

Professor John Fairclough FRCS FFSEM retired Honorary Consultant Surgeon

Professor Norman Fenton, CEng, CMath, PhD, FBCS, MIET, Emeritus Professor of Risk Information Management, Queen Mary University of London

Professor Paul Goddard, MBBS, MD,FRCR,FBIR, retired Professor of Radiology, University of the West of England

Professor Richard Ennos, MA, PhD. Honorary Professorial Fellow, University of Edinburgh

Professor Roger Watson, FRCP Edin, FRCN, FAAN, Honorary Professor of Nursing, University of Hull

Lord Moonie, MBChB, MRCPsych, MFCM, MSc, House of Lords, former parliamentary under-secretary of state 2001-2003, former consultant in Public Health Medicine

Dr Alan Black, MBBS, MSc, DipPharmMed, retired pharmaceutical physician

Dr Alan Mordue, MBChB, FFPH. Retired Consultant in Public Health Medicine & Epidemiology

Dr Ali Ajaz, MBBS, BSc, MRCPsych, PGCert, Consultant Forensic Psychiatrist

Dr Ali Haggett, Mental health community work, 3rd sector, former lecturer in the history of medicine

Dr Alistair J Montgomery, MBChB, MRCGP, DRCOG, retired General Practitioner

Dr Andrew Lees, MB BS, MRCGP, DCH, retired General Practitioner

Dr Angela Musso, MD, MRCGP, DRCOG, FRACGP, MFPC, General Practitioner

Dr Angharad Powell, MBChB, BSc(1st class hons), DFSRH, DCP(Ireland), DRCOG, DipOccMed, PgCertNutMed, AFMCP, MRCGP(2008), General Practitioner

Dr Anne Guilding, MBBS, FRCR, Consultant Radiologist

Dr Anne Wynne-Simmons, MBBS, MRCGP, General Practitioner, retired

Dr Aseem Malhotra, Cardiologist, MBChB, MRCP

Dr Ayiesha Malik, MBChB, MRCGP(2014), General Practitioner

Dr Bernard Choi, MBBS, MRCGP, DCH, DRGOG, General Practitioner

Dr Brian Fitzsimons, MBChB, DipOccMed, FRCGP, General Practitioner, Occupational Health

Dr Carmen Wheatley, DPhil, Orthomolecular Oncology

Dr Caroline Lapworth, MB ChB, General Practitioner

Dr Charles Forsyth, MBBS, BSEM, retired Independent Medical Practitioner

Dr Charlie Sayer, MBBS, FRCR, Consultant Radiologist

Dr Chimwemwe Miti, MBChB, MS, MRCOG, Consultant Gynaecologist

Dr Chris Newton, PhD, Biochemist working in immuno-metabolism

Dr Christina Peers, MBBS, DRCOG, DFSRH, FFSRH, Menopause Specialist

Dr Christine Dewbury, MBBS, retired General Practitioner

Dr Christine Suppelt MD FRCS MFHom, Ophthalmic Surgeon & Specialist for Integrated Medicine

Dr Christopher Exley, PhD, FRSB, Bioinoganic Chemist

Dr David Bramble, MBChB, MRCPsych, MD, Consultant Psychiatrist

Dr David Cartland, MBChB, BMedSci, General practitioner

Dr David Critchley, BSc, PhD in Pharmacology, 32 years’ experience in Pharmaceutical R&D

Dr David Morris, MBChB, MRCP (UK), General Practitioner

Dr Elizabeth Evans, MA(Cantab), MBBS, DRCOG, Retired Doctor

Dr Emma Brierly, MBBS, MRCGP, General Practitioner

Dr Emma Fuller, MBChB, MRCGP, General Practioner

Dr Fatou Mbow, MD(Italy), MRCGP, DFFP, General Practitioner

Dr Felicity Lillingston, IMD DHS PhD ANP, Doctor, Urgent Care, Research Fellow

Dr Fernando M Gundin, MRCGP (2017), General Practitioner

Dr Gary Sidley, PhD, retired NHS Consultant Psychologist

Dr Geoffrey Maidment, MBBS, DRCOG, MD, FRCP, retired consultant physician

Dr Gerry Quinn, PhD, Postdoctoral researcher in microbiology and immunology

Dr Gillian Breese, BSc, MB ChB, DFFP, DTM&H, General Practitioner

Dr Greta Mushet, MBChB, MRCPsych, retired Consultant Psychiatrist in Psychotherapy

Dr Helen Westwood, MBChB, MRCGP, DCH, DRCOG, General Practitioner

Dr Henry Goodall, MBBS, FFOM, retired Consultant Occupational Health Physician, President Society of Occupational Medicine, 2011-12

Dr James Dyson, MRCS LRCP, MA, retired Medical Practitioner

Dr Janet Menage, MA, MBChB, retired General Practitioner

Dr Jannah van der Pol, iBSc, MBBS, MRCGP, General Practitioner

Dr Jayne LM Donegan, MBBS, DRCOG, DCH, DFFP, MRCGP, Naturopathic Practitioner

Dr Jenny Goodman, MA, MBChB, Ecological Medicine

Dr Jessica Robinson, BSc(Hons), MBBS, MRCPsych, MFHom, Integrative Medicine Doctor

Dr John Flack, BPharm, PhD, Retired Director of Safety Evaluation, Beecham Pharmaceuticals and Senior Vice-president for Drug Discovery SmithKline Beecham

Dr Jon Rogers, MBChB(Bristol), MRCGP, DRCOG, Retired NHS General Practitioner

Dr Jonathan Eastwood, BSc, MBChB, MRCGP, General Practitioner

Dr Jonathan Engler, MBChB, LlB (Hons), DipPharmMed

Dr Kate Goodman, MBChB, BSc, Resigned Specialty Doctor in Elderly Care

Dr Keith Dewbury, MBBS, FRCR, retired Consultant Radiologist

Dr Keith Johnson, BA, DPhil (Oxon), IP Consultant for Diagnostic Testing

Dr Kulvinder S Manik, MBChB, MRCGP, MA(Cantab), LLM, Gray’s Inn

Dr Livia Tossici-Bolt, PhD, retired Clinical Scientist

Dr Lucie Wilk, MD, MRCP, Rheumatologist

Dr Matthew Dennison, MBBS, MRCGP, Dip IBLM, General Practitioner

Dr Michael Bazlinton, MBCHB MRCGP DCH

Dr Michael D Bell, MBChB, MRCGP, retired General Practitioner

Dr Naomi Riddel, MBBCh, MSc, MRCPsych, Consultant Child Psychiatrist

Dr Nick Flatt, BMSc(Hons), MBChB, FRCSEd, FRCA, FFPMRCA, retired Consultant Anaesthetist

Dr Nichola Ling, MBBS, MRCOG, Consultant obstetrician

Dr Noel Thomas, MA, MBChB, DObsRCOG, DTM&H, MFHom, Retired Doctor

Dr Peter Chan, BM, MRCS, MRCGP, NLP, General Practitioner, Functional medicine practitioner

Dr Peter R Blower, PhD, DSc, FRSB , Retired Pharmaceutical Industry Pharmacologist

Dr Rachel Brown, MBChB, LLM, CFMP, MRCPsych

Dr Rachel Nicoll, PhD, Medical researcher

Dr Rajendra Sharma, MBBCh, BAO, LRCP&S(Ire), MFHom, Private Doctor, Medical Director, Dr Sharma Diagnostics

Dr Richard House, PhD, CPsychol, AFBPsS, CertCouns, Chartered Psychologist, former senior lecturer in Psychology and Early Childhood, retired psychotherapist

Dr Richard J. O’Shea. MBBCh, BA(Hons) MRCGP, General Practitioner

Dr Salmaan Saleem, MBBS, BMedSci, General Practitioner.

Dr Samuel McBride, MBBCh, BAO, BSc, MSc, MRCP (UK) FRCEM, FRCP (Edinburgh), NHS Emergency Medicine & geriatrics

Dr Samuel White, MBChB, MRCGP, Functional Medicine Doctor, former General Practitioner

Dr Sarah Myhill, MBBS, Retired General Practitioner

Dr Scott Mitchell, MBChB, MRCS, Associate Specialist, Emergency Medicine, resigned

Dr Sheena Fraser, MBChB, MRCGP (2003), Dip BSLM, General Practitioner

Dr Shiraz Akram, BDS, Dental surgeon

Dr Stefanie Williams, MD, Dermatologist

Dr Tanya Klymenko, PhD, FHEA, FIBMS, Senior lecturer in Biomedical Sciences

Dr Theresa Lawrie, MBBCh, PhD, Director, Evidence-Based Medicine Consultancy Ltd, Bath

Dr Timothy Kelly, MBBCh, BSc, NHS doctor

Dr Tom Carnwath MA FRCPsych FRCGP Consultant Psychiatrist

Dr Victoria Anderson, MBChB, MRCGP, MRCPCH, DRCOG, General Practitioner

Alex Hicks, MEng, MCIPS, Compliance Director (Supply Chain)

Catherine Cassell, RGN, Practice Nurse

Cheryl Grainger, BSc, Pharma Training Consultant

Eshani King BSc (Hons) FCA CTA BFP – Evidence Based Research in Immunology and Health

Fiona Jones, BScHons, DipPreSci, PgCertMed Ed, MFRPSII, FRPharmS, retired Clinical lead pharmacist

Helen Auburn, Dip ION, MBANT, CNHC, Registered Nutritional Therapist

Ian Humphreys, UKMFA Programme Director

Kaira McCallum, BSc, retired pharmacist, Director of strategy UKMFA

Katherine MacGilchrist, BSc (Hons), MSc (Epidemiology), Former CEO/Systematic Review Director, Epidemica Ltd

James Cook, NHS Registered Nurse, Bachelor of Nursing (Hons), Master of Public Health (MPH)

Jessica Righart, MSc, Senior Biomedical Scientist

Julie Nicholls, LCSP(Phys), IEMT, former RGN, Body-Mind Coach

Lois M Tutton MSc,BDS, Retired Dental Surgeon

Marco Tullio Suadoni, RN, BSc (Hons) Adult Nursing, MSc, Specialist Palliative Care Lead

Michael Cockayne, MSc, PGDip, SCPHNOH, BA, RN, Occupational Health Practitioner

Mr Ahmad K Malik, FRCS(Tr & Orth), Dip Med Sport, Consultant Trauma & Orthopaedic Surgeon

Mr Angus Robertson, BSc(Med Sci), MBChB, FRCS(Ed), FFSEM(UK), Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon

Mr Anthony Hinton, MBChB, FRCS, Consultant ENT surgeon, London

Mr C P Chilton, MBBS, FRCS, Consultant urologist emeritus

Mr David Halpin, MBBS, FRCS, Orthopaedic and trauma surgeon (retired)

Mr Ian F Comaish, MA, BMBCh, FRCOphth, FRANZCO, Consultant ophthalmologist

Mr Ian McDermott, MBBS, MS, FRCS(Tr&Orth), FFSEM(UK), Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon

Mr James Royle, MBChB, FRCS, MMedEd, Consultant Colorectal Surgeon

Mr John Bunni, MBChB (Hons), Dip Lap Surg, FRCS [ASGBI Medal], Consultant Colorectal and General Surgeon

Mr Malcolm Loudon, MBChB, MD, FRCSEd, FRCS(Gen Surg), MIHM,VR, Consultant Surgeon

Mr Patrick Chong, MBBS (London) FRCS (Eng) FRCS (Gen Surg), Consultant Vascular Surgeon

Natalie Stephenson, BSc (Hons) Paediatric Audiologist

Rev Dr William J U Philip, MBChB, MRCP, BD, Senior Minister The Tron Church, Glasgow, formerly physician specialising in cardiology

Sophie Gidet, RM, Midwife

Sorrel Scott, Grad Dip Phys, Specialist Physiotherapist in Neurology, 30 years in NHS

Sue Parker Hall, CTA, MSc (Counselling & Supervision), MBACP, EMDR. Psychotherapist

Theresa Ann Mounsey, RM, BSc (hons), Registered Midwife

Wendy Armstrong, Practice Nurse