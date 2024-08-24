A Letter to the Right Honourable Wes Streeting
Another face, another name at DHSC, what hope for a fresh response?
Pight Honourable Wes Streeting, MP
Secretary of State for Health & Social Care
12th August 2024
Dear Mr Streeting,
Firstly, congratulations on your recent appointment as Secretary of State at the DHSC.
Your first month in office will have given you time to see for yourself how much the NHS is struggling; with long waiting lists, low staff morale and strike action. You will also be aware of concerning excess deaths in the UK, debated on several occasions in Parliament. The fact that this is occurring in many Western countries and across all age groups, particularly younger adults for whom there were no excess deaths during 2020, should have triggered alarm bells and resulted in an urgent investigation, yet the previous administration have studiously avoided all requests for information.
In parallel with increased deaths, there has in addition been a significant rise in levels of sickness and disability recorded throughout the working age population. This has not only resulted in increased demands on the health service, but has also impacted the health and resilience of NHS staff themselves, with resulting high levels of staff sickness and absence, causing additional strain on an already struggling system.
The causes of excess mortality and morbidity are likely multifactorial, including the physical and mental impacts of lockdowns, delays in accessing treatment and long-term effects of Covid-19 itself. However, a fourth potential factor appears to have been deliberately ignored: that is, any possible role of the mRNA Covid-19 vaccines. The timing of the rise in disabilities and deaths should make the vaccinations a prime target for detailed analysis.
Until this question has been thoroughly investigated, it is premature and reckless to be talking of using mRNA technology for future prophylactic vaccines (we take no view on the development of mRNA vaccines for their previously-intended role as therapeutic anti-cancer agents). The last Government seemed to be focused on the business opportunity for the UK, offered by the expansion of use of these technologies, while ignoring potential risks to public health from these products, particularly to the immune and cardiovascular systems.
As early as March 2020, Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer, said that the infection fatality rate of Covid-19 was too low to warrant a rushed vaccine. UKMFA wrote highlighting the many potential risks of the new technology. Moreover, the failure of Covid-19 vaccines to stop viral circulation is obvious to all. This failure, along with the growing body of evidence of harm, is undermining trust in public health.
We have written repeatedly to the MHRA, the CMOs, the JCVI, and to your four predecessors, regarding the many risks of rolling these vaccines out to children. Members of the Pandemic Response All Party Parliamentary Group also wrote a letter in January 2022, over two years ago, regarding increased all-cause mortality in 15-19-year-old males.
But it is becoming increasingly clear that these gene-based products have a poor safety profile for the majority of the population. And even for those at highest risk from Covid-19, there is no good evidence base for repeated booster doses.
The first four signatories on this letter were all asked by Baroness Hallett to provide Witness Statements for Module 4 of the UK Covid-19 Public Inquiry; these were submitted by January 2024, only for the hearings date to be inexplicably and disappointingly postponed until January 2025. Moreover, the Inquiry team have stated they will not look at the full evidence for the safety or efficacy of these products. It is therefore of great concern to see babies are now being recruited to a new mRNA vaccine clinical trial against Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) with still no basic knowledge of the biodistribution & pharmacokinetics of these gene-based products. Failing to provide an urgent safety review of the Covid-19 vaccines could have major implications for future vaccine safety.
Our statements have all been published at www.peoplesvaccineinquiry.co.uk. In addition, UK doctors and health professionals have joined with thousands of voices from across the world to sign The Hope Accord, calling for these products to be suspended and all vaccine-injured to be properly supported and compensated.
The health of the nation’s citizens is of paramount concern and must surely be a high priority for any incoming Minister. We entreat you to apply the precautionary principle regarding the use of these products, which have been linked (in published scientific literature, adverse event databases and real-world epidemiological data) to numerous short- and long-term safety issues, particularly after multiple doses.
Britain is at a turning point. You can either continue with the mistakes of your predecessors or you can turn a fresh page and commit your department to transparency and honesty with the British public.
We urge you to suspend the booster programme, pending an immediate review into all aspects of Covid vaccine safety, as outlined in our letter to the MHRA more than a year ago.
The lead authors of this letter would be more than willing to meet you at any time to discuss our concerns more fully. We wish you well in the challenging job you have ahead.
Yours sincerely
Dr Rosamond Jones, retired Consultant Paediatrician,
Convenor, Children’s Covid Vaccines Advisory Council
Dr Clare Craig, diagnostic pathologist, co-chair, Health Advisory and Recovery Team
Dr Elizabeth Evans, retired doctor, CEO, UK Medical Freedom Alliance
Mr Nick Hunt, retired Civil Servant, MoD, Chairman, The Perseus Group
Dr Dean Patterson, Consultant Cardiologist, Executive Committee, Doctors for Patients UK
Co-signatories:
Professor Angus Dalgleish, MD, FRCP, FRACP, FRCPath, FMed Sci, Professor of Oncology, St Georges Hospital, London
Professor Anthony J Brookes, Professor of Genomics and Health Data Science, University of Leicester
Professor David Livermore, BSc, PhD, retired Professor of Medical Microbiology, University of East Anglia
Professor Dennis McGonagle, PhD, FRCPI, Consultant Rheumatologist, University of Leeds
Professor John Fairclough FRCS FFSEM retired Honorary Consultant Surgeon
Professor Norman Fenton, CEng, CMath, PhD, FBCS, MIET, Emeritus Professor of Risk Information Management, Queen Mary University of London
Professor Paul Goddard, MBBS, MD,FRCR,FBIR, retired Professor of Radiology, University of the West of England
Professor Richard Ennos, MA, PhD. Honorary Professorial Fellow, University of Edinburgh
Professor Roger Watson, FRCP Edin, FRCN, FAAN, Honorary Professor of Nursing, University of Hull
Lord Moonie, MBChB, MRCPsych, MFCM, MSc, House of Lords, former parliamentary under-secretary of state 2001-2003, former consultant in Public Health Medicine
Dr Alan Black, MBBS, MSc, DipPharmMed, retired pharmaceutical physician
Dr Alan Mordue, MBChB, FFPH. Retired Consultant in Public Health Medicine & Epidemiology
Dr Ali Ajaz, MBBS, BSc, MRCPsych, PGCert, Consultant Forensic Psychiatrist
Dr Ali Haggett, Mental health community work, 3rd sector, former lecturer in the history of medicine
Dr Alistair J Montgomery, MBChB, MRCGP, DRCOG, retired General Practitioner
Dr Andrew Lees, MB BS, MRCGP, DCH, retired General Practitioner
Dr Angela Musso, MD, MRCGP, DRCOG, FRACGP, MFPC, General Practitioner
Dr Angharad Powell, MBChB, BSc(1st class hons), DFSRH, DCP(Ireland), DRCOG, DipOccMed, PgCertNutMed, AFMCP, MRCGP(2008), General Practitioner
Dr Anne Guilding, MBBS, FRCR, Consultant Radiologist
Dr Anne Wynne-Simmons, MBBS, MRCGP, General Practitioner, retired
Dr Aseem Malhotra, Cardiologist, MBChB, MRCP
Dr Ayiesha Malik, MBChB, MRCGP(2014), General Practitioner
Dr Bernard Choi, MBBS, MRCGP, DCH, DRGOG, General Practitioner
Dr Brian Fitzsimons, MBChB, DipOccMed, FRCGP, General Practitioner, Occupational Health
Dr Carmen Wheatley, DPhil, Orthomolecular Oncology
Dr Caroline Lapworth, MB ChB, General Practitioner
Dr Charles Forsyth, MBBS, BSEM, retired Independent Medical Practitioner
Dr Charlie Sayer, MBBS, FRCR, Consultant Radiologist
Dr Chimwemwe Miti, MBChB, MS, MRCOG, Consultant Gynaecologist
Dr Chris Newton, PhD, Biochemist working in immuno-metabolism
Dr Christina Peers, MBBS, DRCOG, DFSRH, FFSRH, Menopause Specialist
Dr Christine Dewbury, MBBS, retired General Practitioner
Dr Christine Suppelt MD FRCS MFHom, Ophthalmic Surgeon & Specialist for Integrated Medicine
Dr Christopher Exley, PhD, FRSB, Bioinoganic Chemist
Dr David Bramble, MBChB, MRCPsych, MD, Consultant Psychiatrist
Dr David Cartland, MBChB, BMedSci, General practitioner
Dr David Critchley, BSc, PhD in Pharmacology, 32 years’ experience in Pharmaceutical R&D
Dr David Morris, MBChB, MRCP (UK), General Practitioner
Dr Elizabeth Evans, MA(Cantab), MBBS, DRCOG, Retired Doctor
Dr Emma Brierly, MBBS, MRCGP, General Practitioner
Dr Emma Fuller, MBChB, MRCGP, General Practioner
Dr Fatou Mbow, MD(Italy), MRCGP, DFFP, General Practitioner
Dr Felicity Lillingston, IMD DHS PhD ANP, Doctor, Urgent Care, Research Fellow
Dr Fernando M Gundin, MRCGP (2017), General Practitioner
Dr Gary Sidley, PhD, retired NHS Consultant Psychologist
Dr Geoffrey Maidment, MBBS, DRCOG, MD, FRCP, retired consultant physician
Dr Gerry Quinn, PhD, Postdoctoral researcher in microbiology and immunology
Dr Gillian Breese, BSc, MB ChB, DFFP, DTM&H, General Practitioner
Dr Greta Mushet, MBChB, MRCPsych, retired Consultant Psychiatrist in Psychotherapy
Dr Helen Westwood, MBChB, MRCGP, DCH, DRCOG, General Practitioner
Dr Henry Goodall, MBBS, FFOM, retired Consultant Occupational Health Physician, President Society of Occupational Medicine, 2011-12
Dr James Dyson, MRCS LRCP, MA, retired Medical Practitioner
Dr Janet Menage, MA, MBChB, retired General Practitioner
Dr Jannah van der Pol, iBSc, MBBS, MRCGP, General Practitioner
Dr Jayne LM Donegan, MBBS, DRCOG, DCH, DFFP, MRCGP, Naturopathic Practitioner
Dr Jenny Goodman, MA, MBChB, Ecological Medicine
Dr Jessica Robinson, BSc(Hons), MBBS, MRCPsych, MFHom, Integrative Medicine Doctor
Dr John Flack, BPharm, PhD, Retired Director of Safety Evaluation, Beecham Pharmaceuticals and Senior Vice-president for Drug Discovery SmithKline Beecham
Dr Jon Rogers, MBChB(Bristol), MRCGP, DRCOG, Retired NHS General Practitioner
Dr Jonathan Eastwood, BSc, MBChB, MRCGP, General Practitioner
Dr Jonathan Engler, MBChB, LlB (Hons), DipPharmMed
Dr Kate Goodman, MBChB, BSc, Resigned Specialty Doctor in Elderly Care
Dr Keith Dewbury, MBBS, FRCR, retired Consultant Radiologist
Dr Keith Johnson, BA, DPhil (Oxon), IP Consultant for Diagnostic Testing
Dr Kulvinder S Manik, MBChB, MRCGP, MA(Cantab), LLM, Gray’s Inn
Dr Livia Tossici-Bolt, PhD, retired Clinical Scientist
Dr Lucie Wilk, MD, MRCP, Rheumatologist
Dr Matthew Dennison, MBBS, MRCGP, Dip IBLM, General Practitioner
Dr Michael Bazlinton, MBCHB MRCGP DCH
Dr Michael D Bell, MBChB, MRCGP, retired General Practitioner
Dr Naomi Riddel, MBBCh, MSc, MRCPsych, Consultant Child Psychiatrist
Dr Nick Flatt, BMSc(Hons), MBChB, FRCSEd, FRCA, FFPMRCA, retired Consultant Anaesthetist
Dr Nichola Ling, MBBS, MRCOG, Consultant obstetrician
Dr Noel Thomas, MA, MBChB, DObsRCOG, DTM&H, MFHom, Retired Doctor
Dr Peter Chan, BM, MRCS, MRCGP, NLP, General Practitioner, Functional medicine practitioner
Dr Peter R Blower, PhD, DSc, FRSB , Retired Pharmaceutical Industry Pharmacologist
Dr Rachel Brown, MBChB, LLM, CFMP, MRCPsych
Dr Rachel Nicoll, PhD, Medical researcher
Dr Rajendra Sharma, MBBCh, BAO, LRCP&S(Ire), MFHom, Private Doctor, Medical Director, Dr Sharma Diagnostics
Dr Richard House, PhD, CPsychol, AFBPsS, CertCouns, Chartered Psychologist, former senior lecturer in Psychology and Early Childhood, retired psychotherapist
Dr Richard J. O’Shea. MBBCh, BA(Hons) MRCGP, General Practitioner
Dr Salmaan Saleem, MBBS, BMedSci, General Practitioner.
Dr Samuel McBride, MBBCh, BAO, BSc, MSc, MRCP (UK) FRCEM, FRCP (Edinburgh), NHS Emergency Medicine & geriatrics
Dr Samuel White, MBChB, MRCGP, Functional Medicine Doctor, former General Practitioner
Dr Sarah Myhill, MBBS, Retired General Practitioner
Dr Scott Mitchell, MBChB, MRCS, Associate Specialist, Emergency Medicine, resigned
Dr Sheena Fraser, MBChB, MRCGP (2003), Dip BSLM, General Practitioner
Dr Shiraz Akram, BDS, Dental surgeon
Dr Stefanie Williams, MD, Dermatologist
Dr Tanya Klymenko, PhD, FHEA, FIBMS, Senior lecturer in Biomedical Sciences
Dr Theresa Lawrie, MBBCh, PhD, Director, Evidence-Based Medicine Consultancy Ltd, Bath
Dr Timothy Kelly, MBBCh, BSc, NHS doctor
Dr Tom Carnwath MA FRCPsych FRCGP Consultant Psychiatrist
Dr Victoria Anderson, MBChB, MRCGP, MRCPCH, DRCOG, General Practitioner
Alex Hicks, MEng, MCIPS, Compliance Director (Supply Chain)
Catherine Cassell, RGN, Practice Nurse
Cheryl Grainger, BSc, Pharma Training Consultant
Eshani King BSc (Hons) FCA CTA BFP – Evidence Based Research in Immunology and Health
Fiona Jones, BScHons, DipPreSci, PgCertMed Ed, MFRPSII, FRPharmS, retired Clinical lead pharmacist
Helen Auburn, Dip ION, MBANT, CNHC, Registered Nutritional Therapist
Ian Humphreys, UKMFA Programme Director
Kaira McCallum, BSc, retired pharmacist, Director of strategy UKMFA
Katherine MacGilchrist, BSc (Hons), MSc (Epidemiology), Former CEO/Systematic Review Director, Epidemica Ltd
James Cook, NHS Registered Nurse, Bachelor of Nursing (Hons), Master of Public Health (MPH)
Jessica Righart, MSc, Senior Biomedical Scientist
Julie Nicholls, LCSP(Phys), IEMT, former RGN, Body-Mind Coach
Lois M Tutton MSc,BDS, Retired Dental Surgeon
Marco Tullio Suadoni, RN, BSc (Hons) Adult Nursing, MSc, Specialist Palliative Care Lead
Michael Cockayne, MSc, PGDip, SCPHNOH, BA, RN, Occupational Health Practitioner
Mr Ahmad K Malik, FRCS(Tr & Orth), Dip Med Sport, Consultant Trauma & Orthopaedic Surgeon
Mr Angus Robertson, BSc(Med Sci), MBChB, FRCS(Ed), FFSEM(UK), Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon
Mr Anthony Hinton, MBChB, FRCS, Consultant ENT surgeon, London
Mr C P Chilton, MBBS, FRCS, Consultant urologist emeritus
Mr David Halpin, MBBS, FRCS, Orthopaedic and trauma surgeon (retired)
Mr Ian F Comaish, MA, BMBCh, FRCOphth, FRANZCO, Consultant ophthalmologist
Mr Ian McDermott, MBBS, MS, FRCS(Tr&Orth), FFSEM(UK), Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon
Mr James Royle, MBChB, FRCS, MMedEd, Consultant Colorectal Surgeon
Mr John Bunni, MBChB (Hons), Dip Lap Surg, FRCS [ASGBI Medal], Consultant Colorectal and General Surgeon
Mr Malcolm Loudon, MBChB, MD, FRCSEd, FRCS(Gen Surg), MIHM,VR, Consultant Surgeon
Mr Patrick Chong, MBBS (London) FRCS (Eng) FRCS (Gen Surg), Consultant Vascular Surgeon
Natalie Stephenson, BSc (Hons) Paediatric Audiologist
Rev Dr William J U Philip, MBChB, MRCP, BD, Senior Minister The Tron Church, Glasgow, formerly physician specialising in cardiology
Sophie Gidet, RM, Midwife
Sorrel Scott, Grad Dip Phys, Specialist Physiotherapist in Neurology, 30 years in NHS
Sue Parker Hall, CTA, MSc (Counselling & Supervision), MBACP, EMDR. Psychotherapist
Theresa Ann Mounsey, RM, BSc (hons), Registered Midwife
Wendy Armstrong, Practice Nurse