An open letter to Professor MacEwen at the GMC
time to put your words into practice and end the witch hunt against doctors
Open letter to GMC: 28th June 2024
Professor Dame Carrie MacEwen, Chair, General Medical Council
Mr Charlie Massey, CEO, General Medical Council
Professor Philip Banfield, chairman of council, British Medical Association
Dr Jeanette Dickson, Chair of Council, Academy of Medical Royal Colleges
Dear Professor MacEwen,
As you will be aware, we wrote to you in 2021 to express our concerns about doctors being pressured to advocate for Covid-19 vaccines, in situations where proper personalised informed consent was almost impossible. We published our letter and your very helpful reply which confirmed our understanding of GMC guidance on Decision making and consent, especially the first two of seven principles:
One – All patients have the right to be involved in decisions about their treatment and care and be supported to make informed decisions if they are able.
Two – Decision making is an ongoing process focused on meaningful dialogue: the exchange of relevant information specific to the individual patient.
In addition to trying to give full information to our patients, we have also been placing our safety concerns in the public domain as part of Good Medical Practice requirements to speak out if seeing harm to patients.
As well as our open letter, we have also written to you in support of several doctors reported to the GMC regarding their use of social media to highlight covid vaccine harms, with fitness to practise investigations based on ‘bringing the profession into disrepute’. This includes some who have been struck off, others who have had investigations spread over years and yet others who have lost their jobs. We are also aware of doctors who have been referred to occupational health services because their refusal to endorse government guidelines was construed as a sign of mental illness. A group of over 50 senior doctors and academics were referred in June 2021 by the Department of Health and Social Care to the Counter Disinformation Unit (CDU) following a fully referenced letter questioning covid vaccines for children. Far from bringing the profession into disrepute, many of these doctors have received overwhelming gratitude from the vaccine injured.
In the wake of the contaminated blood scandal, we were very pleased to see your statement commenting robustly on the importance of protecting whistleblowers. As you said, “There is extensive commentary within the report about the importance of speaking up about both mistakes and near misses and a cautionary note about the need to protect those who do so from detriment to their career.” You are also quoted saying, “We are of course aware that referrals to us are sometimes used to intimidate. This is completely unacceptable, has significant consequences for doctors’ wellbeing and puts the safety of patients at risk.” You said, “We’ve put a number of safeguards in place” and you committed to assessing “whether further interventions are needed to prevent retaliatory or weaponised referrals.”
You have “also seen investigative media reports alleging that a number of NHS managers have taken actions to silence whistleblowers, including threatening referral to the GMC.” One such report came from the Telegraph (15th May 2024), under the title “The four-step ‘playbook’ the NHS uses to break whistleblowers”.
It is notable that a recent BMA survey showed that the proportion of doctors being discouraged from or even afraid of speaking out has risen significantly between 2018 and 2024, to the point where 61% of those polled in 2024 said they may not raise concerns because they were “afraid” they or colleagues could be “unfairly blamed or suffer adverse consequences”.
Medical censorship, whether externally enforced by social media platforms, by GMC investigations or by NHS managers, or whether self-inflicted as suggested by the BMA poll, lead to the same end result – a failure to properly investigate harms or advocate for patient choice or even patient safety.
We urge you to implement the following actions:
That the GMC apply the same protection to whistleblowers reporting Covid-19 vaccine harms that you have rightly observed were missing decades ago in the contaminated blood scandal.
To call a moratorium on all GMC investigations which do not arise directly from complaints about actual patient care.
Yours sincerely
