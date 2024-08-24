Many of our friends keep telling us to stop worrying about covid – yes, they agree with hindsight that most of the measures were mad and they can’t believe everyone was so law abiding, but it’s all in the past now! But there are two huge blind spots with that view.

The Moderna, with its new taxpayer funded research facility outside Oxford, and several other players, are trialling the disastrous mRNA technology for new vaccines against old diseases.

The WHO, FDA and doubtless the UK regulators are lining up for the next ‘pandemic’: bets on for Monkeypox, Bird flu, the Bubonic Plague or Disease X?

Other mRNA vaccines in the pipeline:

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) – Last month, Norfolk & Norwich Hospital posted a picture on Instagram showing a proud mum with her slightly quizzical baby who is the first recruit to a new Moderna multicentre trial of an mRNA vaccines against two common respiratory pathogens. The so-called Rhyme trial is recruiting babies aged 5-24 months who will be randomised to one of three parallel groups, one group given three doses of a new mRNA vaccine against RSV, a second group receiving 3 doses of a combined mRNA vaccine against RSV and metapneumovirus, and a third group receiving a saline placebo. Having said that, in some countries the third dose of placebo will be replaced by a dose of Nimenrix, a standard conjugate vaccine against meningococcal groups A, C, W-135 and Y. It is at least positive that the plan is for 2 years follow-up, but judging by the covid trials, it will be no time before the sponsors decide that the vaccine is so effective that it would be ‘unethical’ not to give it to the control group too. An email to the research team in Norwich, asking if they were aware of any basic biodistribution or pharmacokinetic studies on this new mRNA product, yielded a friendly reply offering to forward the request to Moderna. Meanwhile an FOI request on the preclinical animal studies has also been sent. There is a separate trial in progress for pregnant women (RSVoyage) on the basis that RSV is most severe for very young infants so a vaccine in pregnancy could provide them with passive immunity to tide them over until they themselves were vaccinated. Given the ability of LNPs to cross the placenta, what could possibly go wrong? At least for Covid-19 vaccines it was argued, rightly or wrongly, that SARS-CoV-2 infection in pregnancy could lead to complications, but Moderna are not even trying to suggest that RSV is a risk for the women themselves.

2. Influenza – Meanwhile, Pfizer has recently completed Phase 3 studies on a quadrivalent mRNA ‘flu vaccine, comparing it against the existing standard technology ‘flu vaccine. Results are awaited. They are also working on a combined influenza/covid-19 mRNA vaccine. GlaxoSmithKlein (GSK) are collaborating with CureVac and currently have a combination mRNA vaccine candidate for seasonal influenza and COVID-19 in phase II trials.

3. Avian ‘flu – GSK and CureVac are also collaborating on an avian influenza mRNA vaccine in phase I clinical development. And of course there are plenty of non-mRNA vaccines too!

4. Monkey pox – According to a news item on the National Institute for Health & Care Research (NIHCR), Moderna are currently recruiting healthy 18-49s for an mRNA mpox vaccine. “The mPower Trial is being undertaken as part of the Moderna-UK Strategic Partnership. This partnership is bringing mRNA vaccine manufacturing to the UK and building resilience to future health emergencies.”

It is as if the trial investigators live in a parallel universe where no vaccine injuries have occurred, no increase in excess deaths, no young friends with aggressive cancers. No questions to be answered about the safety of this new platform – after all billions of doses of covid-19 vaccine doses were given so it must be safe.

Other pandemics in the pipeline:

Monkeypox (aka Moneypox) – as of 14th August, the WHO has declared mpox as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC, aptly pronounced ‘FAKE’). 96% of cases are in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Despite incomplete reporting, WHO are suggesting a higher case fatality rate than previous outbreaks, including deaths in children. Well if it involves deaths in children, then obviously we need to introduce every possible measure to prevent spread and also 2 brand new vaccines! Fun fact for us oldies who had smallpox vaccination in infancy, it probably still works against this viral cousin, but even if it didn’t, the European Centres for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) have on 16th August declared that the risk to the population is ‘low’ based on a very low likelihood and a low impact (ie severity). For those who still like getting vaccinated, do first read the HART article from 2022 about myocarditis after smallpox vaccination. As always, look to the MSM for fearmongering – this was Sky News headline, awarded 1st Prize in HART’s Fearporn category:

Man who contracted mpox describes ‘horrendous’ symptoms – as deadlier variant ‘very likely’ in UK

For an excellent article putting mpox into the context of the ‘pandemic’ industry, do read David Bell’s Brownstone Institute article, “What’s Really Happening with Mpox?”

Bird flu – there has been much hype of the risks of Avian flu moving to humans. Jeremy Farrar, Chief Scientist at the WHO, reported in April that avian flu has a very high mortality rate in those humans who have contracted it, though he acknowledged that there had been no human-to-human infections to date. Meryl Nass noted however, that there has not been a single reported death in the US, the UK or any country in Europe. It has been reported in cattle but the cows were not particularly ill and, despite much hype, the human cases occurring in farmers seemed to consist of a mild illness characterised by conjunctivitis. There have been no cases worldwide acquired via eating chicken, eggs, beef or dairy items and yet in the US whole flocks of poultry and indeed herds of cattle have been culled. As others have pointed out, this achieves nothing but food shortages and also prevents the development of any natural immunity for the livestock. The WHO seems to be getting bored with bird ‘flu, so on the same day it announced monkeypox as a public health emergency, its update on bird ‘flu was that the global public health risk was low. This hasn’t stopped several countries stockpiling vaccines and Finland aiming to be the first country to offer avian ‘flu vaccine to all those working with poultry and in fur farms.

Plague – this condition, which in the Mediaeval period was known as the Black Death, has recently been added to the WHO’s watch list for future pandemics. The Sun Newspaper gets 2nd prize for its fearporn article entitled: “DISEASE X Black death plague and mpox added to new WHO watchlist”. The opening sentence reads, “THE dreaded Black Death plague had been added to the watchlist of pathogens that could trigger the next pandemic.”. Needless to say, the article doesn’t mention that the bacteria causing the plague is responsive to several readily available antibiotics which did not exist at the time of previous outbreaks. Disease X – There are several other pathogens on the WHO watch list, but at any given time the list always seems to end with Disease X, cheerily described thus: “as infectious as measles with the fatality rate of Ebola”.

It is a question of ‘when’ not ‘if’ the next pandemic is ‘declared’, and then a question of how many people will say, “fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice, shame on me.”