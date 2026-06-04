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Zarayna Pradyer's avatar
Zarayna Pradyer
20h

Thank you,

I hope we never forget this deeply shameful episode in our history.

May the victims recover and may those responsible for their distress be held accountable.

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Hugh McCarthy's avatar
Hugh McCarthy
9h

written with Professor Diane Rasmussen btw

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