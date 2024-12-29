HART is grateful to our friends at the UsForThem children’s advocacy group for persisting with a Freedom of Information (FoI) request relating to the decision by the Chief Medical Officers in September 2021 to recommend a certain injectable medical intervention.

Entitled ‘JVCI Override’, you can watch UsForThem discuss the situation in more detail here and read the FOI release consisting of minutes of meetings held by the Chief Medical Officers with various august entities involved in public health.

This is a topic we covered extensively back in the summer of 2021 and on an ongoing basis since. You can read the background in our various articles and open letters at the time. Over the course of several months leading up to early September of that year we had pointed out – vociferously – that these injections were unnecessary, risky (if not downright dangerous) and costly, especially for young people. And by this point, even mainstream news outlets – that had been hitherto wedded to the ‘vaccine saviour’ narrative – were willing to publish dissenting pieces. Just a few short months before, we had been officially told very clearly that “there’s going to be no vaccination of people under 18. It’s an adult-only vaccine, for people over 50, focusing on health workers and care home workers and the vulnerable”.

So what happened next? Without wanting to rake over old ground (the links in the previous paragraph provide a suitably detailed blow-by-blow account of developments), in what was referred to at the time as a ‘twisted and perverse’ decision, in early September 2021 – against the scientific advice of the JCVI (Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation) – the UK CMOs gave the green light for otherwise healthy 12 to 15-year-olds to be injected with a concoction that was purportedly somehow going to help their immune systems tackle the syndrome that was being referred to as Covid-19.

With essentially zero children in this cohort being at risk of respiratory disease, this decision just did not make sense, and it did not need the minutes of the various meetings to be available to come to this conclusion. Every medical intervention has risk, and with several serious side effects (such as myocarditis) already known about at this time, it was unconscionable to even consider extending the experiment to these youngsters.

Open and shut case. Nothing further needed to have been debated. Society does not put children at unnecessary risk for zero possibility of gain.

Nonetheless, after a series of somewhat secretive meetings – the minutes of which have remained under lock and key until only very recently – the CMOs announced their decision in a somewhat sinister video conference, which is still available online. At the time, there was more than a hint of suspicion that Orwellian doublespeak had facilitated an outcome that served the interests of large pharmaceutical companies and the various entities wishing to promote the use of digital vaccine passports, rather than putting the health and safety of children first and foremost. CMO England, Chris Whitty, made a somewhat revealing remark, saying that it was “very important people stick to what they are good at and don’t try and bring in novelties”. Well quite.

Scene.

It then took over three years for the minutes of these secretive meetings to be prised out of the hands of the establishment. On reading them, you can see why. There is no value in us transcribing UsForThem’s verbal presentation – it is best watched in full. The minutes – assuming they have not been ‘doctored’ (an odd phrase to be in common parlance, that) – provide further depths of depravity to what was already an unjustifiable decision based on previously available public information. UsForThem has highlighted the particularly egregious elements, such as the side-lining of ethics committees (that were in existence specifically to stay the hand of decision makers whose moral compasses may have strayed) and the obvious conflicts of interests of some of the consulted parties (who, it turns out, have received donations from the very pharmaceutical companies whose products were being considered for rollout to these younger cohorts).

It beggars belief. But there is more. Once you have reviewed the above and watched the video, here is just one more specific item that – to us – highlights (at the very least) the abject failure of those who were supposed to safeguard our children.

On 7 September 2021, the Chairman of The Royal College of General Practitioners reported to the CMOs that his organisation had “consulted widely across GPs, and there is a strong consensus in favour of vaccinating 12-15s”.

Was there now? One wonders why.

Could that enthusiasm for vaccinating that age group – just possibly – have had anything to do with official NHS ‘guidance’ (with “publication approval reference: C1384”, whatever that means) that was published only a few short weeks previously on 1 August 2021?

Perhaps not unexpectedly, the underlying document with approval reference C1384 has since been scrubbed from its original location on the official NHS website where it was available for GPs to download ahead of calculating their autumn takings, but the internet remembers, and so do we.

If the juxtaposition of these various paragraphs above is not mind-blowing enough, note that the entity behind approval reference C1384 also saw the need to point out to its audience of over-enthusiastic injectors that only a single ‘£10 supplement per vaccination is claimable’. One would have thought that medics of professional standing would know that fraud is a crime… but perhaps they know more than us about the realpolitik of day-to-day medical accounting.

And there was us thinking that doctors might be prioritising patients’ needs and following the cardinal maxim of “First Do No Harm”.

Silly us for being so damned naïve.

Do not forget.