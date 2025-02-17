The People's Vaccine Inquiry ask for your help
The Covid Inquiry asked for our evidence then ignored it because it documented inconvenient truths.
We’re posting a series of clips to expose that.
Video #1 reports on : THE COVID INQUIRY’S CENSORSHIP https://vimeo.com/1057299682?sha…
Let’s all expose the sham UK Covid Inquiry. Shame on @covidinquiryuk @mhragovuk @dhscgovuk @ukhsa JCVI and the Commission on Human Medicines
You can read PVI’s full evidence to the Inquiry here : Peoples Vaccine Inquiry
Dear Dave, I don't understand how constantly knocking us helps anyone. We have often put your articles in the HART Pick of the Week but I'm assuming you don't follow us. Lots of the people on the list we tagged, though of course not all, have been working all hours to try and warn people about the dangers. We, like you, have been hacked and smeared and taken down off Twitter at intervals. Please send me a list of anyone else you think we should be including here. It was chosen partly because of their large Twitter followings eg @Telegraph has 3.4 million followers not because we think they have covered themselves with glory on the topic of the vaccines. We didn't include you because you are not on Twitter, not because you haven't been an absolute hero in your coverage of the Scottish Inquiry. We need to save our energies for fighting this evil together.
Ros Jones
Wow! If only 'medical freedom' had such determination to expose the roots of ''the pandemic'' and share more widely and be more vocal about what went on in care homes in 2020.
https://biologyphenom.substack.com/p/scottish-covid-19-inquiryclosing
''Let’s all expose the sham UK Covid Inquiry. ''
-Said by a person/s that have likely never even watched a single evidence session nor read a witness statement? I on the other hand have watched easy 100 sessions from both Scottish and UK inquiry and read over 100 witness statements in full. There is more going on.
The danger of blanketing the UK COVID inquiry with those terms is that people switch off from what has been and will be said. Is that what you want, for all this and what is to come from module 6 (care homes) to be ignored? Seems like it.
‘‘Midazolam and morphine were given to my mum without my consent.’’
-Martina Ferguson COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice Northern Ireland
https://biologyphenom.substack.com/p/newuk-covid-19-inquiry-26-nov-2024-260?utm_source=publication-search
''It went against our nursing ethics and against our need to advocate for patients and their best interests.’’
-Patricia Anne Temple is a band 5 level NHS staff nurse
https://biologyphenom.substack.com/p/newuk-covid-19-inquiry-4-nov-2024?utm_source=publication-search
‘‘On 24th March some of our services recieved letters stating if anyone in your service get’s COVID they are unlikely to be treated and therefore PLEASE DON’T BRING THEM TO HOSPITAL.’’
-Former CEO Royal Mencap
https://biologyphenom.substack.com/p/newuk-covid-19-inquiry-28-oct-2024-8d6?utm_source=publication-search
‘‘It seems to many of our members that their loved ones suffered discriminatory treatment through the use of frailty scoring to prioritise, refuse and withdraw treatment and that their loved ones were neglected in hospital because they were `’old.’’
-Anna Louis Marsh Rees COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice Wales.
https://biologyphenom.substack.com/p/newuk-covid-19-inquiry-26-nov-2024?utm_source=publication-search
''Many of the people who actually developed COVID had many comorbidities and it may have been another cause that eventually led to their death.’'
-Public Health Scotland Director Nick Phin
https://biologyphenom.substack.com/p/breakinguk-covid-19-inquiry-6-nov?utm_source=publication-search
Not so much of a ''whitewash'' folks. Beware those that confidently state otherwise and have ignored all of the above from UK.