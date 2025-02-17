The Covid Inquiry asked for our evidence then ignored it because it documented inconvenient truths.

We’re posting a series of clips to expose that.

Video #1 reports on : THE COVID INQUIRY’S CENSORSHIP https://vimeo.com/1057299682?sha…

Let’s all expose the sham UK Covid Inquiry. Shame on @covidinquiryuk @mhragovuk @dhscgovuk @ukhsa JCVI and the Commission on Human Medicines

You can read PVI’s full evidence to the Inquiry here : Peoples Vaccine Inquiry

Please share widely 🙏🙏🙏

ADD THESE AS COMMENTS TO THE POST ABOVE (too many for one comment)

@JabinjuriesGL @JAHockett76 @james_freeman__ @jengleruk @JMCDelingpole @JohnBoweActor @Johnincarlisle @JuliaHB1 @lakaruppropet1 @lawrie_dr @LD_Sceptics @lensiseethrough @MaidmentRos @MakisMD @MartinKulldorff @MartinNeil9 @mattletiss7 @MidwesternDoc @MMontclairre @MontgomeryToms @mottomeneki @NickHudsonCT @NickHunt5 @OffGuardian0 @OTURISK @P_McCulloughMD @Pandata19 @profnfenton @React19org @robinmonotti @scottish_vig @sonia_elijah @Telegraph @thecoastguy @TheConWom @TheFreds @TheRustler83 @ThinkingSlow1 @TJamesRoyle1 @Togetherdec @TonyHinton2016 @ukcolumn @ukcvfamily @ukmfa1 @UsforThemUK @VIBUK_Official

@_aussie17 @1MikeFairclough @A1an_M @AaronKheriatyMD @ABridgen @ake2306 @alanvibe @ashTFE @bell00david @beverleyturner @carlheneghan @CarolinePover @CartlandDavid @ChildrensHD @ClareCraigPath @danastingregory @danny__kruger @danwootton @DebiEvansMatron @DocAhmadMalik @Docs4PatientsUK @DrAseemMalhotra @DrBuckland @DrJBhattacharya @DrJohnB2 @Drs4CovidEthics @DrTeckKhong @EpochTimes @EstherMcVey1 @FreeWCH @GarySidley @GBNews @hicksyalex @Honest_Midwife