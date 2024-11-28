November 27, 2024

On 25th November an international group of politicians and leading medical and other professionals wrote to the heads of state of 10 European countries (Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Greenland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom) calling for a suspension of all modified mRNA vaccines citing serious health concerns.

The call builds upon a similar initiative in Australia brought by Mr. Russell Broadbent MP, and is supported by a scientific lay summary citing that:

● COVID-19 modified mRNA vaccines have resulted in unprecedented levels of side effects including death. Reproducible analyses of public data shows that it was a lottery as to which batch a person received and the side effects they experienced.

● Vaccines were never tested for their ability to block transmission. Hence, medical product regulators, as well as government agencies, misled the public when coercing the acceptance of these products.

● Multiple independent analyses now show that modified mRNA vaccines contain variable and unprecedented levels of residual DNA, raising extreme concerns for risks to human health and the potential for genetic damage.

The call has very strong international support and demands:

● An immediate halt to the use of modified mRNA vaccines.

● An independent and transparent investigation into their approval and use.

● Scientific evidence that shows that there is no risk of damage to human DNA.

Prime Ministers are asked to respond to the following questions:

What is required to set up an independent and transparent forensic enquiry into the regulatory processes leading to the approval of modified mRNA vaccines? Is there anything that prevents the initiation and prioritization of research into potential links between modified mRNA vaccines and cancer, infertility, or other chronic diseases?

The letter in full is reproduced below:

To: The Right Honourable Sir Keir Starmer, Prime Minister

Date; 25th November 2024

Notice of extreme concern about COVID-19 modified mRNA vaccine safety and quality to prime ministers and governing bodies of the Nordic and Baltic countries and the United Kingdom.

Excessive levels of residual DNA identified in Australian samples1 confirming data from France2, Germany3, Canada4, and the USA 5.

The introduction of foreign DNA into cells via lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) may damage human DNA leading to genomic instability, cancer, and other extremely serious conditions.

As an international group of politicians and qualified professionals, we are gravely concerned about the effects of COVID-19 modified mRNA vaccines on our populations and call for their immediate suspension. We wish to focus your attention on three critical issues regarding the deployment of COVID-19 modified mRNA products that have profound implications for the health of our nations’ citizens.

COVID-19 vaccines were never tested for their ability to block viral transmission 6 . Hence, medical product regulators, as well as governments and governmental bodies, misled people in order to coerce them into accepting these products.

COVID-19 vaccines resulted in an unprecedented level of reported side effects 7 , including deaths 8 . Reproducible analyses of public data 9-12 shows that it was a lottery as to which batch a person received and the side effects that they may have experienced.

Analyses by multiple, independent scientists evidence variable and excessive levels of residual plasmid DNA in vials of Pfizer and Moderna’s products – this foreign DNA is a by-product of the manufacturing processes and should never have made it into commercial vials1-5.

The above points raise critical but unquantified risks for human health that have been systematically avoided by the regulatory authorities charged with their oversight. Therefore, on behalf of the public we call for:

An immediate halt to the use of COVID-19 modified mRNA vaccines and a product recall.

An independent and transparent investigation into their approval and use.

Scientific evidence that documents that there is absolutely no risk of damage to human DNA.

For more detailed information please see the accompanying scientific summary.

Considering this information, we ask for clear answers to the following questions:

What is required to set up an independent and transparent public and forensic inquiry into the regulatory processes leading to the approval of these products? Is there anything that prevents the minister from initiating and prioritizing research into potential links between mRNA vaccines and cancer, infertility, or other acute, chronic and genetic diseases.

With this scientifically supported threat to current human health and that of future generations, we have identified the risk. We respectfully ask that you act in the interest of your country’s citizens, upon which you were elected.

With the utmost concern and respect,

Dr Rosamond Jones, MBBS, MD, FRCPCH, on behalf of the UK members of the NORTH group

This letter has been sent to the leaders of 10 northern European countries today with all signatures listed on the website.

STOP PRESS: Several other countries have already asked to join this initiative in 2 days since publication

