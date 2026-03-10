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Phil Palij's avatar
Phil Palij
Mar 11Edited

"No explanation.

No engagement with the methodological concerns.

No indication that the evidence had been examined."

Sadly it looks like the Lancet is treating your request for retraction with considered contempt. I wish you could send this request for retraction to every doctors surgery and doctor in the UK. Many who still believe they the Lancet are impartial

It looks like the Lancet is moving away from scientific rigour and in consequence the truth. They have done a risk assessment and decided the damage to their reputation by ignoring you is not sufficient to justify a meaningful response.

It makes you wonder about everything else they publish. If I were a doctor I would start looking sideways at everything this bunch put out.

Diagnosis... Compromised.

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Her Indoors's avatar
Her Indoors
Mar 11

'Unreliable' .... wowsers. And this is our kids, our future's health. If only the MSM had 1% of your guts and integrity to speak up. Thank you for all your efforts.

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