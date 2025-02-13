Reproduced in full, with kind permission from UK Medical Freedom Alliance Feb 10, 2025

On 4th February 2025, members of the People’s Vaccine Inquiry team held a 3 hour press conference in London, to give their assessment of the Covid Public Inquiry Module 4 Hearings - held in London from 14th-31st January - and to present unasked and unanswered questions and vital evidence not covered by the Inquiry.

UKCVFamily - a perspective from the vaccine injured

PVI were joined by Dr Christian Buckland (Psychological Advisor to UKCVFamily) and Caroline Pover (UKCVFamily Chair of Trustees), who opened the press conference with an fascinating and insightful conversation. Caroline attended all the hearings and shared her observations of the process and the perspective of the vaccine injured and bereaved. Dr Buckland talked about the appalling psychological trauma experienced by the Covid vaccine victims and their families over the last 4 years. Full video here and Caroline’s written reflections here.

Dr Jonathan Engler - Setting the Scene

From the first day, it was clear from the opening statements of Hugo Keith KC (the Chief Counsel for the Inquiry) that this was not going to be an objective assessment of the Covid vaccines and rollout and was framed to confirm the narrative that the Covid vaccines were a resounding success and that while vaccine injury is real and regrettable, it is very rare.

This was covered in depth by Dr Jonathan Engler (co-Chair of HART) in his presentation (transcript here) laying out the flawed premises and unchallenged “facts” which were repeated ad nauseum by the Inquiry Counsels and the majority of Core Participants.

“We have been watching Module 4 closely; our fears that this process would in fact be a whitewash have been fully justified…throughout the Inquiry, many false assertions have been made, and the Inquiry has ensured that these remain unchallenged, so we would ask: who exactly is spreading mis – or dis – information?”

Dr Engler described how the structure of the Inquiry and the questioning of Core Participants was conducted to give a carefully curated story about the Covid vaccines, minimising criticism of the products or rollout and affirming its resounding success. Through the use of closed questions and the refusal to allow them to present science supporting their concerns (as they were not deemed ‘expert witnesses’’), Dr Engler commented that

“despite their valiant efforts, the few dissenting voices who were allowed to speak had their testimony constrained by both the questions asked and the answers they were permitted to give.”

Dr Elizabeth Evans - Ethical Violations of the Vaccine Rollout

In her presentation (transcript here), Dr Elizabeth Evans (CEO of the UK Medical Freedom Alliance) called out the failure of the Inquiry to address the ethics of decision-making and policies relating to the vaccines and rollout, stating:

“The failure of Module 4 to even address fundamental questions about the ethics of the Covid vaccine rollout is a travesty. Vital questions have not been asked, such as: Whether the policies and decisions made were morally right, or in accordance with long-established principles of medical ethics? Or whether the vaccines should have been rolled out at all, given the lack of safety data, let alone to pregnant women or those least at risk, such as children?”

Dr Ros Jones on the Vaccine Rollout to Children

Dr Ros Jones, retired consultant paediatrician and chair of CCVAC gave a powerful and heartfelt presentation (transcript here) calling out the appalling ethical violations and derelictions of duty that led to children being given dangerous, experimental products for an illness that posed no risk to them. As she pointed out:

“Sajid Javid said Boris kept badgering him not to let Britain lag behind Spain and Israel, but instead of saying ‘PM there’s a process that must be followed’ he should have been saying, “Well, Prime Minister, it’s about a serious safety concern - I am sure you wouldn’t want to see children dying in your attempt to stay ahead in this race?”

Dr Clare Craig “The Illusion of Benefit”

Dr Clare Craig (co-Chair of HART) illustrated in her presentation how the faith of the public health authorities in the effectiveness of the Covid jabs

“…was built on a fantasy born of modelling and a statistical illusion…In the real world it was clear in 2021 that the vaccines did not reduce infections. Afterwards, there was a pivot to claim they prevented severe disease and death. Different witnesses still clung to different parts of this false narrative…”

Nick Hunt on the MHRA Failures and Serious Safety Issues

Nick Hunt, a former Senior Civil Servant in the Ministry of Defence responsible for the safety and effectiveness of explosive items for the UK Armed Forces, spoke on behalf of the Perseus Group, detailing in his presentation (transcript here) how the MHRA had failed in their duty to protect the public from a dangerous product. He also debunked the myth that Covid vaccine side-effects are ‘rare, very rare or extremely rare’ as the Inquiry KCs repeatedly claimed.

Mr Hunt asked why medicine safety is allowed to be managed differently to all other safety critical sectors? He explained that MHRA’s safety management is all relative. Drug approval is based on the benefit being greater than the risk and safety surveillance is based on Drug A being no worse than similar drugs.

“Unlike all other safety critical sectors, MHRA does not define a threshold or criteria for the suspension of a drug – ie how many deaths and serious injuries can be tolerated before action is taken. These criteria would obviously be different for an over-the-counter painkiller compared to a cancer drug but the point stands – all other sectors do it that way, why not medicines? The Inquiry decided not to probe witnesses on this fundamental issue.”

Professor Angus Dalgleish on Spike Protein Dangers and Turbo Cancers

Professor Dalgleish’s presentation (slides here) included the story of how, in the first part of 2020, he and a group of scientists warned the UK Government (Chris Whitty, Patrick Valance, Sage and the Cabinet) of the dangers of using the spike protein in the Covid vaccines, predicting (correctly) that it would cause severe side-effects from clotting, neurological damage and immune dysfunction. This evidence was published a paper in June 2020, but no one in authority heeded their warnings. He also covered the science to support the observations that the vaccines can trigger unusually aggressive cancers in some people.

Clinical Concerns from Frontline Doctors

Finally. clips from longer video presentations from Consultant Surgeon Dr James Royle and Consultant Cardiologist Dr Dean Patterson were shown, detailing their clinical experiences of Covid vaccine injuries - unusual and severe clotting in low risk patients, turbo cancers and increased rates of myocarditis and pericarditis and other cardiac conditions presenting in their clinics. These appear to confirm our worst fears, that the reckless rollout of the jabs has led to appalling and unnecessary harm and an entirely avoidable, manmade public health disaster.

Please SHARE this content and TAKE ACTION by signing the Hope Accord and sending a template letter to your MP and GP - details here on PVI website.

Postcript

The Press conference was notable in the absence of anyone from the Legacy Media. But this important event has been covered by Dan Wootton, Together Declaration, Not on the BEEB, Daily Sceptic, and articles all this week in The Conservative Woman here, here, here and here and on Dr John Campbell here and here.