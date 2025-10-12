HART’s Substack

HART’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
biologyphenom's avatar
biologyphenom
15hEdited

''Their initial press conference gained good coverage in Germany, quickly gaining signatures from Germany, Austria and Switzerland. In less than a month they have acquired signatures from over 60 countries and early this week held an international press conference where speakers from 20 countries came together on line to share their experiences. This conference is being broadcast today on numerous channels listed below.''

A real shame there is no desire for the 'medical freedom community' to band together and expose to the world what really went on during the Spring of 2020 which clearly shows the pandemic advertised to the public was a lie.

When one talks about ''the widespread suppression of information'' look no further than the following. THOUSANDS of articles on covid jabs by comparison. Senate hearings etc

https://biologyphenom.substack.com/p/scottish-covid-19-inquiryclosing

https://biologyphenom.substack.com/p/newuk-covid-19-inquiry-whitewash

https://substack.com/@freedompodcast1/note/c-163684145

The covid jabs have also ceased by default in many respects, yes they are still given but in a greatly diminished capacity.

https://pasteimg.com/image/jabs.Bj1aJ

And would stopping covid jabs after 13 BILLION global doses really be a success? Not for me as the deadly pandemic narrative still remains in tact and it appears even late 2025 both the 'alternative' arena and mainstream want to keep it that way.

https://biologyphenom.substack.com/p/newpandemic-limited-focus-of-debate?utm_source=publication-search

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 HART
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture