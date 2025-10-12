A group of German-speaking physicians and academics, CSMedicus, have set up an international collaboration to call for a world-wide moratorium on all mRNA vaccines. Many UK doctors, including several HART members, have signed their endorsement. Please join us in this endeavour.
Their initial press conference gained good coverage in Germany, quickly gaining signatures from Germany, Austria and Switzerland. In less than a month they have acquired signatures from over 60 countries and early this week held an international press conference where speakers from 20 countries came together on line to share their experiences. This conference is being broadcast today on numerous channels listed below.
There is growing push back as more and more information comes to light about the harms of these genetic products, despite the widespread suppression of information.
Please watch and share and sign up here.
The broadcast starts at 2pm London, 3pm Paris, 9am New York, 12mn Sydney
A real shame there is no desire for the 'medical freedom community' to band together and expose to the world what really went on during the Spring of 2020 which clearly shows the pandemic advertised to the public was a lie.
When one talks about ''the widespread suppression of information'' look no further than the following. THOUSANDS of articles on covid jabs by comparison. Senate hearings etc
https://biologyphenom.substack.com/p/scottish-covid-19-inquiryclosing
https://biologyphenom.substack.com/p/newuk-covid-19-inquiry-whitewash
https://substack.com/@freedompodcast1/note/c-163684145
The covid jabs have also ceased by default in many respects, yes they are still given but in a greatly diminished capacity.
https://pasteimg.com/image/jabs.Bj1aJ
And would stopping covid jabs after 13 BILLION global doses really be a success? Not for me as the deadly pandemic narrative still remains in tact and it appears even late 2025 both the 'alternative' arena and mainstream want to keep it that way.
https://biologyphenom.substack.com/p/newpandemic-limited-focus-of-debate?utm_source=publication-search