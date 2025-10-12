A group of German-speaking physicians and academics, CSMedicus, have set up an international collaboration to call for a world-wide moratorium on all mRNA vaccines. Many UK doctors, including several HART members, have signed their endorsement. Please join us in this endeavour.

Their initial press conference gained good coverage in Germany, quickly gaining signatures from Germany, Austria and Switzerland. In less than a month they have acquired signatures from over 60 countries and early this week held an international press conference where speakers from 20 countries came together on line to share their experiences. This conference is being broadcast today on numerous channels listed below.

There is growing push back as more and more information comes to light about the harms of these genetic products, despite the widespread suppression of information.

Please watch and share and sign up here.

The broadcast starts at 2pm London, 3pm Paris, 9am New York, 12mn Sydney

The Live-stream can be seen here on CSmedicus-Channels:

YouTube:

Rumble: https://rumble.com/v7077g6-stop-mrna.-riskwarning-world-journey-of-truth-about-mrna-vaines.-30-speaker.html

Or all other partners with current links here:

MWGFD

YouTube (https://youtube.com/live/iS7FTUk_cgc?feature=share)

Odysee (https://odysee.com/@MWGFD:0/%F0%9F%92%A5%F0%9F%8E%A4Stop-mRNA-Vaccines--International-Press-Conference.--World-Journey-of-Truth-about-mRNA-Vaccines!%F0%9F%92%A5:4)

Rumble (https://rumble.com/v7073j8-stop-mrna-vaccines-international-press-conference.-world-journey-of-truth-a.html)

WCH (World Council for Health)

Website (https://www.worldcouncilforhealth.org/newsroom/#)

UK Medical Freedom Alliance

YouTube (https://youtube.com/live/_i2MGE1a_gI?feature=share)

KlarDenken TV

Odysee (https://odysee.com/@Klardenkentv:6/%F0%9F%92%A5%F0%9F%8E%A4Stop-mRNA-Vaccines--International-Press-Conference.--World-Journey-of-Truth-about-mRNA-Vaccines!%F0%9F%92%A5:a)

YouTube (https://youtube.com/live/orRAd-fIbQk?feature=share)

Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/events/1109921824456774/)

DLive (https://dlive.tv/KlardenkenTV) GETTR (https://gettr.com/user/klardenkentv)

John Duke of Lancaster

YouTube (https://youtube.com/live/hNcMDrFBFb8?feature=share) DLive (https://dlive.tv/JohnDukeofLancaster) GETTR (https://gettr.com/user/jdukeolancaster)

Frag doch mal Alexa

YouTube (https://youtube.com/live/9kdaYcL6710?feature=share) (https://youtube.com/live/-sZW_skdge0?feature=share)X

(Twitter) (https://x.com/AlexaNietfeld)

Crowdbunker (https://crowdbunker.com/v/yegrDU76)

SpunktNews

X (Twitter) (https://x.com/SpunktNEWS)

Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/helge.stark.37)

DLive (https://dlive.tv/Spunkt)

Freie Presse WAF

YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/@freiepressewaf150)

DLive (https://dlive.tv/Freie-Presse-WAF)

Front_Wolf2020

Odysee (https://odysee.com/@Front_Wolf2020:2/12102025:6)

YouTube (https://youtube.com/live/kaUh6pnQn8w?feature=share)

DLive (https://dlive.tv/Front_Wolf2020)

NuitDebout Munich

Odysee (https://odysee.com/@NuitDebout-Munich:7/Stop-mRNA-Vaccines--International-Press-Conference:f)

YouTube (https://youtube.com/live/Nd1DfbchuLk?feature=share)

Demokanal_V6

YouTube (https://youtube.com/live/hz2Tqwp3yI0?feature=share)

Axion Resist

YouTube (https://youtube.com/live/vkdGSqYxNWU?feature=share)

Odysee (https://odysee.com/@AXIONResist:f/%F0%9F%92%A5%F0%9F%8E%A4Stop-mRNA-Vaccines--International-Press-Conference.--World-Journey-of-Truth-about-mRNA-Vaccines!%F0%9F%92%A5:2)

Rumble (https://rumble.com/v70742o-stop-mrna-vaccines-international-press-conference.-world-journey-of-truth-a.html)

HonkforHope

YouTube (https://youtube.com/live/ED0jHO74BBs?feature=share)

MitteldeutschlandTV

Rumble (https://rumble.com/v7075p0-world-journey-of-truth-stop-mrna-vaccines-international-press-conference.html)

YouTube

alternaTV

DLive (https://dlive.tv/alternaTV)

Don’t forget to sign up here and share.