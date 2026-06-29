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Jonathan Engler's avatar
Jonathan Engler
1d

I think you’ve omitted 2 important parts of this story in explaining why screening may not be (net) beneficial:

1. The possibility that the things done to the indolent cancers (which people die with) changes their benign nature.

2. That the finding of a raised PSA causes actual harm (ie nocebo effect), regarding which see the fascinating paper which is the basis of this article:

https://sanityunleashed.substack.com/p/dna-testing-a-self-fulfilling-prophecy

The authors’ confidence (see the discussion in the Nature paper) that adverse findings of tests couldn’t trigger oncological pathways seems to have little logical basis.

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William Bowles's avatar
William Bowles
1d

I've been through the process of having a prostate biopsy following problems with my bladder (actually caused by spinal stenosis that non-joined up NHS medicine didn't think to consider, instead it was an orthopaedic surgeon who figured it out). Rectal examination (2); ultrasound test (2); PSA test followed by a phone call from a GP (not involved in any of it) whilst waiting for a bus, that I scored 9 on a scale of 1-10 that I had prostate cancer, then the awful biopsy, only to be informed that whatever they saw in my prostate, it wasn't cancer and in fact, I had the prostate of a 30-year old (I was 79 at the time) and they had no idea what it was they stuck a needle in. The entire process must have cost the NHS thousands and left me with constipation. Oh and the prostate consultant told me that the PSA test was totally reliable.

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