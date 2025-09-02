HART’s Substack

HART’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Seacat's avatar
Seacat
1d

Ethical considerations were abandoned in March 2020 else the whole 'pandemic' scam wouldn't have been able to be run/ managed as it was....to the detriment of people and the economy and society.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Elizabeth Hart's avatar
Elizabeth Hart
19h

The major scandal waiting to emerge and be understood is that there is no valid voluntary informed consent for the COVID-19 vaccines and, I contend, for any vaccination.

Misinformation, pressure, coercion, manipulation, and mandates…these all ensure there is no valid voluntary informed consent for vaccination.

There’s been a ginormous physical assault committed on the global population, with the collaboration of the treacherous medical ‘profession’.

It is so shocking and has been going on for years, as the lucrative and controlling ‘Church of Vaccination’ is protected from challenge.

It’s the biggest scandal of all time, with the state’s capture and exploitation of the people with this assault.

How to effectively expose it?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 HART
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture