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Elizabeth Hart's avatar
Elizabeth Hart
3h

Clare, you say: "Most people have no idea folic acid is coming to their bread."

I'm in Australia. Prompted by your articles, I looked into the situation here and discovered folic acid, a synthetic additive, has been mandatorily added to wheat flour for bread-making since 2009.[1]

I had no idea. I suspect most Australians have no idea either.

Seriously...mandated synthetic additives in the food supply - how can this be happening?!

People's autonomy over their own bodies is being overridden in the name of 'public health'. The entire area of 'public health' is out of control. Most disastrously, it is clashing with the fundamental medical ethical principle that interventions require voluntary informed consent.

This dire situation must be brought out into the light, folic acid is just the tip of the iceberg.

Reference 1: Monitoring of folic acid fortification: https://www.foodstandards.gov.au/consumer/food-fortification/folic-acid/monitoring-folic

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MD's avatar
MD
2h

These so called vitamins are not methylated. So they block binding sites. Folate is crucial for many body functions. They do so that and worse here in the states. Btomlated bleached. I buy my grains whole mill and sift myself. I suggest others do the same. Remember if you’re not getting the correct nutrients you get disease. Pharma makes no money if you’re healthy.

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