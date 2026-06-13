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Elizabeth Hart's avatar
Elizabeth Hart
2d

Crikey, I'm reeling from discovering that synthetic folic acid has been mandated in Australia for years. I suspect most Australians have no idea they have been consuming a government-mandated synthetic additive through bread-making flour since 2009.

After the 'Covid' debacle, I'm left wondering whether voluntary informed consent has any place at all in modern 'public health'. How did we arrive at a situation where governments can impose interventions across entire populations and most people don't even know it's happening?

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Neil Pryke's avatar
Neil Pryke
2d

Will there ever be a crackdown on the venality and corruption that is rife in drug companies..?

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