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John Collis's avatar
John Collis
1d

Hold on a second Clare, I don’t think that your numbers are correct regarding recommendations for Folic Acid outside of pregnancy.

From the British Dietetic Association:

“How much folic acid do I need?

If you are not likely to become pregnant, you should be able to obtain enough folate by eating a healthy diet containing a wide variety of foods.”

“A foetus rapidly develops spine and nerve cells in the first few weeks of pregnancy. Inadequate levels of folate at this crucial time increase the risk of the baby’s spine developing a ‘neural tube defect’, resulting in spinal malformation called spina bifida.

For this reason, anyone considering pregnancy, and up to 12 weeks of pregnancy is advised to:

Take a folic acid supplement, or pregnancy specific vitamin supplement providing 400 micrograms every day

Eat a diet rich in folate and folic acid from foods naturally containing the vitamin and from fortified foods

During the whole of pregnancy and lactation, it is advisable to eat a diet rich in folate as requirements for the vitamin are higher.

Daily recommendations for folate (folic acid) intake

Adults and children over 11 years: 200 micrograms

Anyone considering pregnancy: 200 micrograms plus a supplement* containing 400 micrograms

If you are pregnant: 300 micrograms plus a 400 micrograms supplement* during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy

If you are breastfeeding: 260 micrograms

(* You may need to take 5 milligrams/day of folic acid preconception and up to 12 weeks of pregnancy, if you have had a pregnancy previously affected by neural tube defects, if you have diabetes, if you are living with obesity, or take anti-epilepsy medication. Ask your doctor as this will need to be provided on prescription.)”

https://www.bda.uk.com/resource/folic-acid.html

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However this is from the FDA:

“How much folate do I need?

The amount of folate you need depends on your age, but most adults can rely on the Daily Value (DV) to find out how much folate to consume. The Daily Values (DV) are reference amounts (in grams, milligrams, or micrograms) of nutrients to consume or not to exceed each day. For folate, the DV is 400 micrograms (mcg) of dietary folate equivalents (DFE). However, individuals who are pregnant should consume 600 mcg DFE daily, and individuals who are breastfeeding should consume 500 mcg DFE daily.”

https://www.fda.gov/food/nutrition-facts-label/folate-and-folic-acid-nutrition-and-supplement-facts-labels

Also https://statcarewalkin.com/info/overdose-of-folic-acid-symptoms-risks-prevention.html

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This is gives the proposed levels of fortification in the U.K.

“Products containing flour fortified with folic acid

Non-wholemeal wheat flour will be fortified with 0.25 milligrams per 100 grams of flour.

Fortifying non-wholemeal wheat flour will have the greatest reach because 99% of households buy bread and 76% of people consume white bread.Around two-thirds of the flour produced in the UK goes into bread products, while the rest is used in a range of foods such as biscuits, cakes, ready meals, and soups.

Non-wholemeal wheat flour will be fortified with folic acid, meaning individuals who cannot or chose not to eat products fortified with folic acid can continue to do so by choosing products made from flour that is not fortified. This includes wholemeal flour, gluten-free products and other flour types such as soya or those from ancient grains like spelt flour.

“Products containing flour fortified with folic acid

Non-wholemeal wheat flour will be fortified with 0.25 milligrams per 100 grams of flour.

Fortifying non-wholemeal wheat flour will have the greatest reach because 99% of households buy bread and 76% of people consume white bread.Around two-thirds of the flour produced in the UK goes into bread products, while the rest is used in a range of foods such as biscuits, cakes, ready meals, and soups.

Non-wholemeal wheat flour will be fortified with folic acid, meaning individuals who cannot or chose not to eat products fortified with folic acid can continue to do so by choosing products made from flour that is not fortified. This includes wholemeal flour, gluten-free products and other flour types such as soya or those from ancient grains like spelt flour.””

https://www.food.gov.uk/safety-hygiene/folic-acid

0.25 milligrams is 250 micrograms (personally I wish they had used micrograms in this for consistency).

To put this into context, an online recipe for 8 bread rolls calls for 500 g of flour, which gives a total folic acid content of 1250 mcg or 156 mcg per roll.

According to this https://eu.intelligentlabs.org/en-gb/unmetabolised-folic-acid/

“Isn’t folic acid a water-soluble vitamin? If so, why is UMFA a concern?

Yes, folic acid is water-soluble and any excess you take is eventually excreted via urine. However, it’s important to note that folic acid metabolism does not occur instantly.

In small doses (less than 200 mcg), folic acid is rapidly metabolized and cleared from plasma via uptake into peripheral tissues. Some get flushed out via urine. But doses above the recommended 400 mcg daily can lead to detectable levels of UMFA in plasma.

In the 2007-2008 NHANES (National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey), UMFA was present in almost all serum samples! An astonishing 95% of the US population surveyed had UMFA concentrations greater than 0.3 nmol/L in their blood (4).

But that’s not all. In Ireland, a country without mandatory fortification, UMFA was found to be widespread amongst the elderly (5).”

Thus,although fortification may be advantageous in some circumstances, it is the last statement above that could be a cause for concern.

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4 replies by HART and others
ita marquess's avatar
ita marquess
1d

Just wondering if any organisms in our gut microbiome produce dihydrofolate reductase.

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