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The Speed of Science's avatar
The Speed of Science
4d

There is a loophole that allows small mills in the UK avoid having to poison us with this stuff. You can buy organic, unfortified white flour from here: https://www.bakerybits.co.uk/flour/flour-by-style/unfortified-flour

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William Bowles's avatar
William Bowles
4d

Is this happening under pressure from the US or is it simply aping, or worse, the complete disintegration of rational thought?

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