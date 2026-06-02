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Phil Palij's avatar
Phil Palij
5d

He who pays the piper calls the tune.

From Covid injections to Heat Pumps this article treats us to an analysis of an arrogant government who believe that anyone that doesn't agree with them is an extremist. In the corporate world some time ago if your product was cr*p or a hard sell you would put the blame on the customer by saying "we need to overcome customer resistance" to sell our cr*p using clever, clever psychologists to assist our sales teams.

The government have adopted this modus operandi

The Behavioural Insight Team (aka, the ‘Nudge Unit’) it seems to me are the clever, clever psycho team hired to sell the Governments cr*p to overcome 'customer resistance' (that is taxpayer to you and me) as we run like hell to escape their batsh1t bonkers (Thanks Katie) clutches.

I suppose the days of the party in power putting its plans, whole plans and nothing but the plans in its manifesto and falling on the electorates sword if they dont like you or your policies is a think of the past.

Why bother being honest when you can achieve your objectives with deceit, lies and utter contempt for anybody else opinion but your own.

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Andrew Bamji's avatar
Andrew Bamji
5d

BIT? Surely it should be renamed the Special Team for Active Supervision of Information.

STASI for short.

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