Out of my 2700 patients I had one Covid death, a 91 year-old the details of whose hospital care I do not know. I am perplexed by the ongoing promotion of Covid vaccine to virtually the entire population six months and older here in British Columbia.

Regulators don't need direct corroborative evidence to give EUAs. The cabal had/has no intention of yielding to contraindicating evidence. Regardless of the mountains of adverse events accruing since 2020, the hundreds of side effects found on Pfizer' website during the rollouts, multiple disclaimers on the websites about safety and efficacy, reports of DNA contamination, lack of longterm trials evidencing safety, unblinding during trials, outrageous death counts that should have black- labeled the dope eons ago, clearly dangerous injections for pregnant women, and young women of all stripes, Increased AEs and cancers in Korea and Japan et cetera ad nauseam .... these criminals are still producing and promoting this shit and it is essentially OTC... and with no informed consent. Criminals are now OPENLY LAWLESS

SHAME on cooperative PHARMACIES, DOCTORS, ELECTED REPRESENTATIVES and the JUDICIARY and ANY CONFORMISTS APPLYING SOCIAL SANCTIONS and COERCION to the innocent unconvinced.

