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The Great Santini's avatar
The Great Santini
1d

The idea that a vaccine prevents dementia immediately is at odds with common sense and common experience. This is just an obvious sales gimmick. And the medical industry is surprised that their credibility is eroding. Frankly I have no faith in any reported benefit of a drug and I’m sure that the risks are grossly understated. Now, when someone suggests a drug and tells me it will do ‘x’, I tell them that I’ll check it out and get back to them.

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Dr Christine Dewbury's avatar
Dr Christine Dewbury
1d

An excellent appraisal of the flaws in the recent media headlines and the apparent “scientific” conclusions. Clearly “The Science” is not just alive and well but thriving!

Jonathan Engler is to be congratulated for complaining officially about the advertorial in the Daily Telegraph.

I realised immediately the vested interests at play and as a result viewed the article in a very critical light. However, several non-medical friends, and sadly some medical colleagues and friends, have bought the message - and possibly the vaccine - based on the confident assurances of Professor Todd and the bold headlines. I was, however, unaware of the extent of Todd’s personal and departmental funding by GSK. Clearly “he who pays the piper calls the tune!”

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