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Moe Dodson's avatar
Moe Dodson
18h

It takes such courage to stand up and testify to the truth, when the penalties can be so severe. Amen to your efforts.

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Dr Christine Dewbury's avatar
Dr Christine Dewbury
16h

Whitewash is far too bland and kind a description for this legal circumnavigation of the facts by those who clearly did not trouble to even consider much of the very relevant and valid medical evidence.

I particularly noted the reference to the “next pandemic”which seems to be a foregone conclusion. We have been warned, but not sadly reassured by this extraordinarily expensive legal circus.

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