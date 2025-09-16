HART’s Substack

HART’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Markker's avatar
Markker
2d

So, John Flack, retired pharma R&D guy, had no idea these failed cancer mRNA injections got rebranded as vaccines because they'd not be tested on what they already failed on, under the gene therapy category? There's plenty written about the whole operation being a military operation, not requiring normal procedures and approvals, which might explain the speed of it all with the blinkers on to the trail of death and destruction, which is ongoing. How else can failure to regulate be explained?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Tony Martin's avatar
Tony Martin
1d

It was obvious to anyone with a modicum of sense, even without any scientific knowledge that the shots could not have been tested for either safety or efficacy in the medium to long term. Therefore it was extremely wreckless for anyone to even to contemplate taking these poisons.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 HART
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture