Four dissenting groups, including HART, requested core participant status for the UK Covid-19 Inquiry Module 4 on vaccines and therapeutics. This was refused but each group was asked to submit a Witness Statement under Rule 9 which we all duly did. Each one of us was initially asked not to publish our statements, as the Inquiry team wished to publish statements contemporaneously as the hearing progressed. We were assured that our statements would be used to inform lines of questioning. However, when the inquiry hearings were postponed from July 2024 to January 2025, we set up the People’s Vaccine Inquiry and published our statements, as we were unwilling to further delay placing all this information in the public domain.

In the event, none of the authors of these statements were called to give oral evidence but even then it was suggested that they might be published at the end of the hearings or at the time of publication of the Module 4 Report.

The Module 4 Report was published in April 2026 and our witness statements have still not appeared on the Inquiry website. We enquired as to why they had not been published and were told, “The Inquiry only publishes witness statements and documents on its website if they are formally adduced during the hearings and/or when the Chair is preparing her report.” In response to further questions from Dr Ros Jones, the legal team graciously replied, “While CCVAC’s witness statement was not formally adduced, we are grateful to you for taking the time to provide it. The Inquiry does not object to CCVAC sharing its witness statement publicly, should it wish to do so.”

Hence we are reposting all four statements here on the HART website as a public record of those who spoke out to raise multiple concerns about the safety and efficacy of these products, and the regulatory and ethical failures. In addition, on the People’s Vaccine Inquiry website is a long and detailed multi-authored statement from Doctors for Patients UK. All the co-authors of this document are clinicians working in front line services throughout 2020-2025, with hugely concerning testimony about the changes they were seeing in their day-to-day work from 2021 onwards. Speaking out on this subject has been at great personal risk to their careers.

The failure to publish these and other statements was covered recently in The Telegraph. Camilla Turner elicited the following from an Inquiry team spokesperson: “The inquiry publishes witness statements that are entered into evidence during or after the inquiry’s hearings. The inquiry publishes evidence that the chair considers sufficiently relevant to its hearings and reports. It does not comment on material which is not sufficiently relevant to be published.“

Please do also go to the People’s Vaccine Inquiry website where you will find other witness statements not submitted to the UK Inquiry, and also links to conferences and presentations which we held to ensure the public could access all the information which Baroness Hallett has deemed irrelevant. We invite our readers to judge for yourselves whether our evidence is irrelevant. For example, is it irrelevant that the vaccines rolled-out were different products to those tested in the clinical trials; or that southern hemisphere deaths started with vaccine roll-out not Covid; or that Covid infection rates and cardiovascular problems were higher in the vaccinated; or that the MHRA missed safety signals?

These were all ignored by the Inquiry.

Watch this space for the statements and keep the comments coming.