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Snooze's avatar
Snooze
6d

Thank you, Ros. Keep up the good work. it’s clear to see where people stand. Baroness Hallette is not fit for purpose. She should step down.

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Patricia Hooker's avatar
Patricia Hooker
6d

The UKCVFamily, a registered charity, has published ‘Fallout from the Rollout’, Case studies the UK COVID Enquiry Didn’t Publish. Editors Charlet Crichton and Caroline Pover, available on Amazon.

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