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Cees Mul's avatar
Cees Mul
Mar 12

Good approach. Your 3 suggestions contain all the required evidence. Í have not seriously doubted vaccines until the Covid madness. There was always some scpepticism though, which made me decide not to take any flu jabs (now almost 70 years old). I quickly saw through the mRNA scam, still trusting 'traditional' vaccines. But started having doubts about these as well. Disolving illusions turned doubts into certainty. I try to advocate the book whenever possible. Del Bigtree's movie is shocking, but as you stated the majority will not view it.

Here's the fascinating thing: people who actually listen and are open for suggestions, sometimes 'convert' to vaxx scepticism. The people that trust the science, the vaccine zealots have not a single shred of evidence. Its more like a religion. I dont think the reverse ever happened: A vaccine sceptic converting into joining the 'safe and effective' community.

Isnt that sufficient proof in itself?

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Obi's avatar
Obi
Mar 12

Watched An Inconvenient Study with abject horror at what the 'science" has become. Wholes of Big Pharma. Pitiful that these credentialled scientists in the industry are WILLING to keep silent, WILLING to continue harming innocent babies.

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