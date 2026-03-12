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Amat's avatar
Amat
Mar 12

The pictures of him as a young boy and man were lovely, they gave me an appreciation of how handsome and determined he looked. I hope his wife and family find peace looking back on a life that was well lived. Thank you for the post.

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Seacat
Mar 12

It was very interesting to read this tribute to a hardworking man who wanted to help as much as he could. It's also heartening to read because we don't often get to know of those working under the radar, and what an example they provide of genuine humanity.

What a contrast with our shameless self serving political elite.

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