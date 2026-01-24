"I can never forgive it, and I will never forget it."

Through the eyes of Children and their Parents is the third of a four-part series by Hugh McCarthy, Headteacher, and is republished here in full with kind permission from the author.

“The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy”. Martin Luther King.

The Covid Enquiry, the UK Government’s official review of how the nation handled the so-called pandemic, has allowed us to see where the men in charge stood.

This ARTICLE published by UK Column serves as a commentary on the CMO’s and the Prime Minister’s testimony, what Professors Heneghan and Jefferson call “the shameless performance of Sir Christopher and Mr Johnson.”

The article features the experiences and pain of parents and their children.

I shall let their own words echo as you read the pain of the families.

Sir Chris Whitty told the enquiry that he ‘couldn’t see the logic’ of making people stay home so much, and went on to refer to the harms inflicted on isolated children.

I couldn’t see the logic of that from an infection control point of view, to be honest. I think it almost happened by accident, and that’s probably something we should have looked at. And for children in particular, I think that’s very important. It’s pretty obvious that having children isolated is not a natural situation and is not good for children. The scientific evidence supports what common sense would tell people. These are things you would not wish to do to children.

The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) then told the Covid-19 Inquiry that school closures “could have been done better”.

The Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, told the enquiry that he believes that Covid rules went “too far” for children, and they paid the price.

I think that looking back on it all, the whole lockdowns, the intricacy of the rules, the rule of six, the complexity, particularly for children, I think we probably did go too far. Don’t forget, we didn’t know the effect this disease had on kids. We didn’t know much about the transmissibility of the disease”.

Really?—the evidence suggests you did — see what you think.

More voices and experiences are available in Biologyphenom’s excellent report on the Scottish Covid Inquiry.

“My papa died during COVID we didn’t get to see him for 10 months.’’ 8 year old.

‘‘I think it’s scary that people were COERCED into taking a vaccination by being excluded from taking part in society’s life.’’ 13 year old.

“You want to right the record. You want to speak for the silenced.” Margaret Anna Alice: Who are we Who we are

