Jennifer Hargreaves
Jan 24

I shall never forgive them. Many of us petitioner and marched in London to protest against this policy. Locking children up and jabbing them unnecessarily. Makes my blood boil.

I had the good fortune to meet and talk with Andrew Bridgen at one of our marches. He has a degree in Biochemistry and tried to talk to Jeremy Hunt on this matter, to no avail. I was even more livid.

Lo Thompson
Jan 24

It was madness. I tried to speak out but most believed everything the BBC told them. Even now, when the evidence of harms is pouring out, people don't want to acknowledge it. They should be angry and they should want to ensure it never happens again.

Share
