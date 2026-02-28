HART’s Substack

HART’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sandra's avatar
Sandra
Feb 28

Vaccination has had its day. The MMR is risky enough, and they destroyed Andrew Wakefield’s career for simply suggesting further investigation was needed. We are kept in the dark as to side effects. Autism is at epidemic levels, and furthermore unvaccinated children are much healthier than their vaccinated peers.

Reply
Share
Jeremy Poynton's avatar
Jeremy Poynton
Mar 1

My ex and I, 4 kids, '75 to '83 had none of them jabbed for the "childhood" diseases. The Pertussis jab was a concern, but we saw no need.

Our family doctor backed us up. He was clear - immunity from the diseases was far better than from jabs.

Indeed, people held parties to expose their kids to such diseases.

My parents had me stay with grandparents when my brother returned from school with Chickenpox.

I got it off my kids at the age of 25. It was hell. A smoker then, our doctor said I would die if I didn't stop as my lungs were poxed.

Horrible 2 weeks.

Kids all had 2 or 3 of said diseases. All were fine. All super healthy. One of my boys, whose kids are 10 and 13 has kept them unjabbed.

NB. Doctors the 3rd worst cause of death after Cancer and heart disease.

Just say NO

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 HART · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture