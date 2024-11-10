The People’s Vaccine Inquiry began with a group of UK experts who were invited to submit Witness Statements to the Covid-19 Public Inquiry – Module 4 on Vaccines. When the Inquiry postponed Module 4 hearings until 2025, we decided it was in the public interest to give immediate access to our expert testimony. Having set up a website (www.peoplesvaccineinquiry.co.uk) with our full statements as well as video testimonies, we were delighted to be invited by two groups in Northern Ireland and in Eire supporting those with vaccine injuries, to attend meetings in both north and south of Ireland. Collaboration between the two organisers resulted in the events being on consecutive days. So we packed our bags and set off. HART readers will recognise several of the delegation.

The first day was in Belfast, where we gave recorded talks in a small conference room in the morning. We dedicated this meeting to the late Dr Jackie Stone. HART co-chair, Dr Jonathan Engler, opened the meeting here with a very clear account of the difference between mRNA technology and that used in standard vaccines. If you have friends, indeed medical professionals who still haven't grasped this, shre his 5 minute presentation with them. Next up was Liz Evans, from UKMFA here ( link here is on Twitter as already removed from YouTube, which given she was talking about ethics, tells you all you need to know about censorship!). Ros Jones, retired paediatrician then presented on behalf of the CCVAC, concentrating particular on the harms to children and she was followed by presentations from to members of the DoctorsforPatientsUK, surgeon James Royle and cardiologist Dean Patterson, both on line as too busy at work to get the time to attend in person. Ros's talk is on Odysee here and the other two will follow.

We then went next door to Stormont itself, where the sun shone as we gathered on the steps of Northern Ireland's magnificent parliament building.

We were greeted by Paul Frew, DUP member who has been campaigning for the vaccine injured with little support from his colleagues. But his persistence was finally rewarded with agreement from the First Minister to meet with injured citizens and then to agree to co-sponsor a public meeting in the parliament building.

The meeting room was packed and several people recounted their experience of vaccine injury, either their own or of a family member. The accounts were harrowing, a common theme being not only the physical disabilities often with severe ongoing pain, but the added impact of being largely ignored. Particularly gratifying therefore was the attendance of a number of Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), including members from all the main political parties. Only when there is acceptance of the level of harm, will there be any effort to provide adequate compensation and more importantly, research into treatments. The Belfast Telegraph covered the event.

After a quick meal in a nearby restaurant, we were on the coach to Dublin, reaching our hotel at around 11pm where we were welcomed by our Irish hosts. Then next morning up early for a press conference followed by an afternoon round table discussion. It was concerning that the venue for the day was not announced until the last moment nor posted anywhere on social media because of past experience of agitators or indeed police turning up and closing down planned meetings.

The morning session was a press conference, ably chaired by barrister Una McGurk and which was live-streamed. She opened by referring to the recent inquest on 23-year-old Roy Butler who had died of a massive brain haemorrhage in August 2021 only 5 days after a Jansen covid-19 vaccine (Jansen is a viral-vector-DNA vaccine, using a similar technology to the AstraZeneca vaccine used in the UK, and withdrawn from use in younger adults by many European countries in March 2021 following brain blood clots due to so-called Vaccine-Induced Thrombotic Thrombocytopaenia (VITT)). Ms McGork recounted that the coroner had given a narrative verdict, saying he could not determine whether or not the vaccine played a part in this healthy young man’s rapid death. This case typifies the ongoing problem for the vaccine injured which seems to be even worse in Ireland than in the UK. Not a single one of the all the invited MPs attended, nor anyone from the mainstream media. Justice is impossible without acknowledgement.

We then all gave brief accounts of our concerns, starting with Jonathan Engler, from the HART group, who described very clearly the inappropriate use of the name ‘vaccine’ for these genetic products. He explained what even now many doctors do not seem to have noticed, that these are not standard technology vaccines, which give a fixed known amount of a killed or inactivated virus or bacteria, but instead they involve giving the recipient a piece of the genetic code from the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which then passes all around the body entering the person’s own cells and instructing them to make the viral protein in an unknown amount and for an unknown duration. He pointed out the unwillingness of government agencies to investigate the ongoing health of the vaccinated versus those never vaccinated or even to release anonymised data for others to investigate.

Liz Evans, CEO of the UK Medical Freedom Alliance, then spoke about the real people behind the statistics of harms, whose lives have been totally changed. She spoke of the vital role of medical ethics, much of which was completely abandoned during the covid response, most notably the individual doctor-patient relationship which underpins personal informed consent. As she rightly said, politicians and bureaucrats have no place in the privacy of the consulting room. She said, “We are in a completely avoidable public health disaster, possibly the biggest in human history” and we all fear that she is correct.

As a retired paediatrician, Ros Jones then spoke of the huge differential in risk between those in the later decades of life and that of children, as is the case for most respiratory viruses. She spoke further about the unethical and indeed likely illegal use of experimental vaccines in children given with the aim of protecting their older family members, particularly pointless given the very obvious low efficacy. She also highlighted that the problem is not confined to the covid vaccines but to the whole mRNA platform and the risk that the pharmaceutical industry will seek to replace their old ‘off patent’ standard vaccines, with new and profitable mRNA versions.

Clare Craig, diagnostic pathologist then talked about the evidence, or lack of, for efficacy or safety with signals of increased disability and excess deaths from 2021 onwards. She also commented on the extraordinary idea that a coroner in 2024 could be uncertain whether the Jansen covid vaccine had caused the brain haemorrhage and death of a healthy 23-year-old, when similar DNA-viral-vector covid-19 vaccines had already been withdrawn for younger adults across most of Europe back in 2021, for this very adverse event. Gerry Quinn, a research microbiologist and immunologist, confirmed Clare’s view that there was really no evidence that any of the government measures had significantly impacted on the course of the virus. Both agreed that there is a need for proper laboratory testing to be set up to enable investigation of individual potential injuries.

Patrick Walsh from the Republic of Ireland reported on the increase in death notices, starting in 2021 and climbing year on year since then and Kathy Gray reported on her Freedom of Information requests on deaths and vaccine injuries in Northern Ireland.

The meeting was then open to the floor. A vaccine-injured member of the public described having to travel to the UK to get any medical help since the local consultants simply wanted to label all her vaccine-related problems as psychological. Ireland does not have a vaccine-injury compensation scheme at all.

One of the most hard-hitting comments for the medics on the trip was from one of the local doctors present, that of 23,000 medical practitioners in the Irish Republic, only 10 had spoken out about vaccine harms and without exception their fitness to practise has been called into question. I subsequently learned that our chairman, Una McGurk, had herself lost her job as a Tribunal panellist, following speaking at a rally against mask mandates.

A break for lunch was needed to recharge our brains in time for a round table discussion hosted by Eddie Hobbs. His questions were challenging, including taking us back in a time machine to say 2004, pre universal mobile phones, pre cancel-culture, pre PCR-testing, and imagine how things would have played out. It was not hard to conclude that things would have been managed entirely differently with no fear messaging or lockdowns, no rushed vaccine, and a large dose of common sense and personal responsibility for the health of one’s self and one’s family and neighbours.

At the end of 2 days, we returned to London having forged new friendships and hopefully will be able to persuade our politicians in Westminster to follow Stormont’s lead and finally open their doors and their hearts to the plight of those injured by this whole reckless episode. We reiterate our call for the mRNA vaccines to be withdrawn.

If you want to help, please also sign the Hope Accord and write to your MP.