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William Bowles's avatar
William Bowles
4h

It's difficult to understand what drives the government to make these kinds of decisions. Is it the decision of a single individual in a position of great power to influence the actions of others? Is it external influence, eg manufacturers (what are the financial implications)? Does it come from a more general ideological drive to control entire populations, in the mistaken belief that people have to be 'herded', that they can't make decisions for themselves? Perhaps it's group insanity, a kind of megalomania that infects the civil service of the ruling political class? Whatever it is, it's clear we lack the mechanisms of control that we once had, in other words it's the concentration of power into the hands of the few, in a word, authoritarianism masquerading as 'protection'.

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Phil Palij's avatar
Phil Palij
4h

How are we to avoid it if we dont want it?

Are food manufacturers legally liable for folic acid overdosing?

Can a folic acid causal link be definitively established?

This needs to get legal. They are playing with peoples lives and think they can get away with it

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