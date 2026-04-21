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William Bowles's avatar
William Bowles
2dEdited

Are we surprised that the MHRA is hoarding the data? No, we are not. The UK's medical infrastructure has been so compromised by the bastardisation caused through its response to the COVID 'pandemic' that it has undermined the very nature of the collection and analysis of medical data, most likely for decades into the future and undermined the public's trust in our health system and we seem to be repeating this disaster with the introduction of AI into the NHS. We seem to have entered a new Dark Age, largely because of the control of Big Pharma and Big Tech over the state, where the lust for money and power are the driving force not the health of our population.

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Bilbo Baggins's avatar
Bilbo Baggins
2d

The MHRA know exactly what they are doing- that’s why the need for your work is all the more imperative. The Enabler Emperor is naked. Thank you.

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