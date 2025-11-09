HART’s Substack

Evil Harry
18h

All of these once prestigious institutions are now completely bought and paid for.

R.I.P. Integrity.

Chill The Monk Out
19h

Good work as always. Reminds me of this old classic quote

The Editor of The Lancet, Richard Horton, is famously quoted as saying: “Journals have devolved into information laundering operations for the pharmaceutical industry.”

This sentiment is echoed by former New England Journal of Medicine Editor, Marcia Angell, who describes information from the pharmaceutical industry as coming, “mixed with hyperbole, bias and misinformation, and there is often no way to tell which is which.”

https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(11)61019-2/fulltext

