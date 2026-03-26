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Neil Pryke's avatar
Neil Pryke
4d

What a wonderful article..!

If only certain other medical practitioners were so assiduous..!

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Friday Chidlow's avatar
Friday Chidlow
4dEdited

This is a fantastic piece of research, thank you. I am so saddened to read this. I can only begin to imagine the full weight of COVID policies on the impacted individuals.

My mother nursed my father at home, he had dementia, when drugs were withdrawn a week before his death, she was left without any visit from a medical professional, they would not even attend to drain the white fluid that was building up in his throat. Instead they directed us to source equipment that we could not find and left his family to try to clear the liquid themselves. I remember receiving a call from a nurse the on the day he had died asking if she should come out. It was all too late.

I hope this is shared far and wide and I especially hope that it is forwarded to to those who did not heed or outright dismissed our warnings back in 2020.

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