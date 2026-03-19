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Jennifer Hargreaves's avatar
Jennifer Hargreaves
2d

Quite right. The GMC, it seems, has an agenda of their own. It certainly ISN'T patient safety nor offering individualised treatment determined to be the most appropriate by the DOCTOR. They should hang their heads in shame.

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Tom Goodfellow's avatar
Tom Goodfellow
2d

I wish I could add my name to the list.

Dr. Tom Goodfellow BSc., FRCS, FRCR. Retired Consultant Radiologist

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