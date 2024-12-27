Christmas time seems to have resulted in peak craziness during the covid era. If we want to save Christmas future we need to look at Christmas past.

Christmas past and its inhumanity

First, let’s return to Christmas 2020. The autumn tiered restrictions turned into a full national lockdown on 5th November. However, this was lifted in December, being reinstated just before Christmas. While there was a Christmas party at Conservative HQ, a 72 year old man was jailed who served mince pies at a shooting club.

The lie that everyone was susceptible was still widely believed and there was a huge fear that Christmas would lead to a surge in cases. It did not. The seasonal peak and decline that happens every year came regardless of humans behaving in their superstitious way. In the meantime we entered a very dark winter with businesses destroyed for no good reason and the worship of the vaccine saviour becoming intense.

Figure 1: Spectator graph showing results of ONS random testing estimating total prevalence

In December 2020, the NHS partnered with the nudge team to find ways to persuade and threaten people. Their advice included coercing young people with a promise of “getting your life back.”

On the other side of the pond Trump had just lost the US election. He complained that Pfizer had not had the “courage” to release the results and that the FDA and democrats had stalled the results of the trials preventing him from claiming a pre-election “win”. The protocol had set out a timeline whereby 32 “covid cases” should have led to an interim analysis. Leaving aside the fact this is a derisory sample size given that we were meant to be in a global pandemic, the FDA switched the goal posts in October 2020 to introduce a need for a (still derisory) two months mean follow up. This requirement for the most basic of safety data should have been introduced way earlier, not at the last minute when the other low regulatory bars had been reached. The election was held 18 days later.

The following Christmas was in some ways more extreme. Having pushed vaccines to children despite promising never to do so, the door was open for travel mandates and more. In November 2021, 40,000 care home workers were sacked for not being vaccinated, shattering the relationships with the vulnerable people they cared for. The consequence of sacking care workers was huge pressure within the healthcare sector who struggled to discharge frail patients to understaffed care homes. So much for the greater good. The pressure then mounted in the lead up to Christmas on NHS staff to be vaccinated.

In November 2021, Austria started a two and a half month lockdown just for the unvaccinated during the Omicron wave. German law also had extra restrictions in place for the unvaccinated. By way of an example as to the insanities involved, the unvaccinated could work all day in a restaurant that they were banned from dining in in their own time. That winter the Netherlands and Denmark reintroduced lockdowns and Ontario even shut schools.

It wasn’t until 7th January that Dr Steve James confronted Sajid Javid in King’s College Hospital, dramatically bursting his bubble. Steve later said, “I got off my arse when my own job was on the line, and a few colleagues, but why didn’t I act earlier? I knew it was coming to me when I saw it in the care home sector and I didn’t stand up and act… We’ve got to be more empowered to be able to act when we see injustice for other people.”

Biden promised the unvaccinated a winter of “severe illness and death for themselves, their families and the hospitals they would soon overwhelm.”

The mandates, introduced at the beginning of August, made no impact on vaccine uptake in Canada.

Figure 2: Vaccine uptake in Quebec by age - mandates introduced in early August 2021

The crazed push for mandates came to a head in January of 2022 when the Canadian Freedom Convoy, who had braved the coldest of weather to protest for bodily autonomy and informed consent, found their bank accounts frozen (not by the weather). Trudeau claimed he had a second bout of asymptomatic covid and went into hiding. From February the provinces started dropping their mandates and the pressure began slowly to ease for Canadians.

Christmas present — the fragile Great Pretending

We now find ourselves at a crossroads. The establishment continues to pretend that nothing is amiss but can only do so with the help of a compliant media and by avoiding proper transparent analysis, such as filibustering Parliamentary debates on the issues. Healthcare workers, while still injecting children and adults, are declining the injections for themselves. Chemists that had heavily promoted the covid vaccines are now advertising only for flu and travel vaccines. We are in the period of the great pretending. People know the issues. They can no longer plead ignorance but they still have no courage to call out the truth.

The media have tried whipping up a new hysteria about seasonal respiratory viruses, all because the seasonal surge is a little earlier this year. After years of being told that the evidence that masks did not work applied only to influenza and not to covid, NHS hospitals are now demanding mask wearing for influenza.

The hysteria has not been rejected. The fear of death remains. None of the ethical lines which were crossed have been acknowledged, and there remains no remedy to re-establish them.

Christmas future — a path to sanity?

Again we are about to see a changing of the guard at the White House. The WHO treaty which would have opened the door to compulsory virus hunting, a WHO database of travellers and a power grab whenever the WHO felt like calling a pandemic (on the basis of viral mutation which happens all the time) is already much diluted and hangs in the balance. Trump has promised to pull out of the WHO and Robert Kennedy has promised full transparency from the US institutions, including regarding the covid vaccines. There will be opposition to both, but America can lead a clear path forward away from the hysteria, the pandemic preparedness industry and the pharmaceutical company manipulation of institutions which are meant to protect us, rather than Big Pharma. But change will require more than politics; it will require courage from ordinary people.

Imagine a Christmas where:

Public health debates are driven by evidence, not manipulation.

Policies prioritize freedom, trust, and informed consent over mandates and fear.

The seasonal cough is just that—a cough, not a headline.

To achieve this, individuals must rediscover their voice and resist the temptation to stay silent in the face of fear-driven narratives. A future Christmas worth saving will require both courage and honesty.