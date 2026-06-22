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marlon1492's avatar
marlon1492
5d

So interesting!

It is but another reminder that every generation forgets what happened in the past or perhaps thinks this time it will be different because we now have a new class of drugs.

But, while I hold this thought firmly in my head, I also hold onto the thought that there have been other tremendous improvements in medicine, like knee replacements or treatments for breast cancer (my mom lived another 35 years after having a mastectomy), clean water, and so on.

That said, I do think we are often too quick to think that new drugs are going to fix all of our problems.

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Neil Pryke's avatar
Neil Pryke
5dEdited

Really ironic that the Wellcome Foundation...that bastion of the truth as far as matters pharmacological are concerned...(sarc)...owns the picture...

Sir Jeremy Farrar being regularly vilified by Dr Meryl Nass warms the cockles of my heart...

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