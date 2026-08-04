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Drapetomania's avatar
Drapetomania
4h

"..We can all spread the virus, and so until we’ve all been vaccinated and I include children here.."

And the media/govts took this to mean "..The Vaxx stops the spread of a respiratory virus..."

From the same group of utter $clowns$ at the same time making a vaxx for a cohort(children)with near zero risk.

And I was a fringe nutter to mock this...whilst banned from entering many friends homes..

I watched a mother and child standing Knee deep in the ocean on a sunny/warm and windy day, with masks on at Mona Vale Beach NSW and then walked past an obese guy heading to the beach with a mask on..

And I was the anti science nutter ...

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