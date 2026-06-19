June 18, 2026

Our flour is being medicated with the synthetic drug folic acid and from December 2026 it will be mandate in all white flour including imported and organic flour. It is already being added to wholemeal and even gluten free products.

The law was changed through a statutory instrument to mandate this change so there has been no proper parliamentary debate. A petition has been set up to force a debate.



It needs to reach 100,000 signatories and is currently on only 14,000.



Can you help?

Can you help us achieve attention from politicians or journalists? Do you know any celebrities that might use their platform to help us gain signatories Can you distribute flyers or put up a poster (with permission)?



PDFs for the flyers and posters are available here for you to print.

A5 flyer

A4 poster

Please also ask friends and family to sign the petition and sign it yourself if you haven’t already:

https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/769589