HART’s Substack

HART’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Cook's avatar
Michael Cook
4d

2,600 people in hospitals with "flu". NHS Eng has about 140,000 beds. Less than 2% of the beds. There is some other major problem.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Fred Kittelmann's avatar
Fred Kittelmann
4d

Thanks for this great analysis, even though I now have that song in my head. :)

I was laughing at how bad their math was, in not recognizing the peak is merely a bit earlier this year. I tend to believe they are not actually that stupid though. Rather, public health officials tend to have fireman-arsonist personalities. The minute they see the tiniest thing suggesting a disease threat, they scream 'fire' so that they can be heroes, and show everyone how much they're needed.

I disagree with you on one thing though. If this will indeed bring about a drop in trust, I would embrace that. The whole rotten edifice needs to be swept aside.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
25 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 HART · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture