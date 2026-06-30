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Eve's avatar
Eve
11h

Another global lockstep move. I'm in NZ and folic acid has been added to all flours, except organic ones since August 2023. The same fortification argument is used here in NZ.

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William Bowles's avatar
William Bowles
11h

These government 'consultations' are a sick joke. Every single one of them (not just health-based) start from the position that what the government is advocating is a priori the right decision and the government responses confirm this. Thus the 'consultations' pay lip service to the idea of asking for the public's views on just about anything the government wants to shove down our throats. Proof of age verification on the Web is even more pernicious; incredibly complex and vast, it never asks the really important questions, as with folic acid it starts from the position that what government intends to do is the right thing to do and that the government is doing it to 'protect us', yet it's the government we need protecting from! It makes a mockery of the notion of democracy and participation of us 'citizens'.

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